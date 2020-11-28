Speedy Samsung 970 And 980 NVMe SSDs Are Already Up To 50% Off For Cyber Monday Deals

Thank the stars above that prices on solid state drives (SSDs) are no longer stratospheric, having plummeted down to earth. Granted, the price-per-gigabyte ratio is still better on mechanical hard disk drive (HDD) storage, but SSDs are fast and attainable on a budget. Especially now—with Cyber Monday in view, Samsung's incredibly fast 970 Evo Plus and 980 Pro SSDs are on sale at Amazon.





As we noted in our review of the 970 Evo Plus , this SSD line is optimized for speed in a big way. It is a worthy upgrade over the regular Evo line (read: non-Plus), with much faster write speeds—up to 3,300MB/s, versus 2,500MB/s. Rated sequential reads did not change, but were already blazing fast for a PCI Express 3.0 model, at up to 3,500MB/s.





These drives are offered in four capacities, all of which are on sale. The more tantalizing discounts are on the 2TB and 1TB models......