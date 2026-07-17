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Sony Explores New Heat Pipe Tech In PlayStation 6 Cooling Patent

by Zak KillianFriday, July 17, 2026, 04:45 PM EDT
Sony has published a new international patent application detailing an improved cooling system for a future electronic device, and while the filing doesn't mention the PlayStation 6 by name, it's certainly the sort of technology that could find its way into a next-generation console. Tech4Gamers first drew attention to the patent, but the site went on to draw a conclusion from the document that I don't think it supports.

The patent focuses entirely on a redesigned heat pipe assembly intended to maintain cooling performance regardless of whether the device is operated horizontally or vertically. Rather than introducing an entirely new cooling principle, Sony appears to be refining how the working fluid inside the heat pipe circulates between its evaporating and condensing sections. The design includes specially shaped portions of the pipe that help return condensed fluid to the heat source more consistently, reducing the impact of gravity when the console changes orientation.

In plain English, Sony is trying to make a cooling system that's less sensitive to how you place the console. That's a practical problem to solve, particularly for a device like the PlayStation 5 that was explicitly designed to be used in either orientation. While some repair technicians have reported reliability issues involving liquid metal migration in consoles with compromised seals, Sony officially supports both horizontal and vertical operation.

sony patent ps5 diagram
Actually, the diagrams in the patent show a PlayStation 5.

Things become more speculative in Tech4Gamers' conclusion that Sony may be abandoning the liquid metal thermal interface used in the PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation 6. That's certainly a possibility, and it would even make sense, but it's really not a story this patent appears to support.

Throughout, the filing discusses the construction and geometry of the heat pipe itself: its working fluid, its internal flow path, and the heat transfer characteristics of the cooling assembly. What it specifically doesn't describe is the thermal interface material that sits between the processor package and the cooler. Those are separate parts of the thermal stack. A future console could absolutely adopt this revised heat pipe design while continuing to use liquid metal TIM. Or, it could use a conventional thermal compound, or even some entirely different interface material, all without contradicting anything described in the patent.

Patent filings are often broad by design, and it's always worth resisting the temptation to read product decisions into them that simply aren't there. If you read Japanese, Sony's filing makes for an interesting look at how the company is thinking about next-generation cooling, particularly for hardware that may spend years operating in either a horizontal or vertical position. Whether that eventually translates into the PlayStation 6, and whether Sony sticks with liquid metal for the next-gen "Orion" system, are questions the patent itself doesn't answer.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE)
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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