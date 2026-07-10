CATEGORIES
home News

Nearly Half Of Diehard PlayStation Fans Are Considering The PC After Disc Debacle, Poll Finds

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 10, 2026, 02:35 PM EDT
playstation gamers switching to pc hero
This console generation has gone well for Sony. The PlayStation 5’s install base has far surpassed that of is its chief rival Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S. Lately, though, there have been significant headwinds as the chip and memory shortage have led to price increases and the company's unpopular decision to end support of physical games in the near future. This seems to have led to disillusionment amongst PlayStation fans that might spell trouble for the upcoming PS6.

A reader poll by Push Square, which specializes in PlayStation coverage, has shed light on how fans are feeling about Sony’s next generation console and it should raise alarm bells for the company. Nearly half of the 6,545 respondents shared that they’re seriously considering switching from PlayStation to PC. Meanwhile, only a mere 23% were intent on staying in the PlayStation ecosystem.

playstation gamers switching to pc body

Far and away the biggest reason this group of players was looking at the PC was Sony’s recent decision to not support physical games beyond 2028, with 41% of respondents pointing to this as the reason for a potential move away from PlayStation. This was followed by being more confident in long-term game ownership on PC, which likely stems from the company having recently removed purchased shows and movies from users’ libraries.

It’s not just concerns about the future of game ownership on Sony’s platform that’s giving these users pause, though. Higher prices are a sticking point, too. When asked what they would do if the PS6 cost $1,000, only 14% of respondents affirmed that they would pick it up at launch. Most respondents say they will opt to either get a PC instead or just skip out on the next generation entirely.

That some of PlayStation’s most ardent fans are feeling this dour about the PS6 should concern Sony. It might also be a good idea for the company to revisit the decision to no longer port its single player games to PC, as its player base might be migrating sooner rather than later.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, nysesne, pc-gaming
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use