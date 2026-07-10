Nearly Half Of Diehard PlayStation Fans Are Considering The PC After Disc Debacle, Poll Finds
A reader poll by Push Square, which specializes in PlayStation coverage, has shed light on how fans are feeling about Sony’s next generation console and it should raise alarm bells for the company. Nearly half of the 6,545 respondents shared that they’re seriously considering switching from PlayStation to PC. Meanwhile, only a mere 23% were intent on staying in the PlayStation ecosystem.
Far and away the biggest reason this group of players was looking at the PC was Sony’s recent decision to not support physical games beyond 2028, with 41% of respondents pointing to this as the reason for a potential move away from PlayStation. This was followed by being more confident in long-term game ownership on PC, which likely stems from the company having recently removed purchased shows and movies from users’ libraries.
It’s not just concerns about the future of game ownership on Sony’s platform that’s giving these users pause, though. Higher prices are a sticking point, too. When asked what they would do if the PS6 cost $1,000, only 14% of respondents affirmed that they would pick it up at launch. Most respondents say they will opt to either get a PC instead or just skip out on the next generation entirely.
That some of PlayStation’s most ardent fans are feeling this dour about the PS6 should concern Sony. It might also be a good idea for the company to revisit the decision to no longer port its single player games to PC, as its player base might be migrating sooner rather than later.