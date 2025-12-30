CATEGORIES
SN Operator Brings Super Nintendo Cartridges To PC, Macs And Steam Decks

Tuesday, December 30, 2025
sn operator snes cartridges pc hero
There has been a spate of retro gaming projects lately that try to nail every little detail of beloved classic game consoles and computers for the ultimate hit of nostalgia. The experienced team at Epilogue is taking a different approach with the upcoming release of the SN Operator, though, which should make revisiting Super Nintendo (SNES) games as accessible as possible.

The SN Operator is essentially a slot where you can plug in SNES cartridges, which connects to a PC, Mac or gaming handheld such as the Steam Deck via a USB-C cable. It’s a compact device encased in a see through polycarbonate shell and harkens back to the translucent designs of the era, while keeping gunk out with custom made flaps.

sn operator snes cartridges pc body

What really makes the SN Operator shine, though, is the bevy of software and tools that are included as part of the package. Epilogue provides an app called Playback, which bundles an emulator so that users don’t have to hunt one down for themselves. However, those who have an emulator already are free to use that instead. Playback will work on Windows, macOS and Linux.

Playback also taps into the RetroAchievements platform to bring a more modern gaming experience to these classic titles. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to keep track of their achievements and even be able to see what they’re friends have accomplished. It’s a great addition for those who want to have a competitive component.

One of the standout features that collectors in particular will probably like is the SN Operator’s ability to detect fraudulent cartridges. As the prices of these games have gone up over the years, it has incentivized bad actors to make ever more convincing fakes. Now buyers will have a way to see if what they bought is the real deal.

The SN Operator is now available to pre-order, and will begin to ship out to customers in April of 2026.
retro-gaming, super-nintendo
Alan Velasco

