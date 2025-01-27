CATEGORIES
Retro Remake Opens Preorders On SuperStation One, An Open-Source FPGA PS1 Console

by Alan VelascoMonday, January 27, 2025, 02:00 PM EDT
The original PlayStation is a beloved retro console that got its flowers last year with the gorgeous 30th anniversary collection. For fans who were unable to partake in the celebration due to its limited supply, there’s now another opportunity for some old school PlayStation fun thanks to Retro Remake. The company has opened up pre-orders and early sales of their FPGA clone, the SuperStation One. It has been a hit, with the lower price pre-orders already selling out.

The SuperStation One is styled after the PSone model of PlayStation’s original console, which appeared later in its lifecycle as a smaller and more affordable option. By opting to broadly mimic the PSone’s looks, Retro Remake’s effort feels more modern than if they went with the boxier original PlayStation design. It will be available in three colors: classic gray, black, and a slick transparent blue.

Even though it’s a love letter to the PSone, it will be capable of emulating several other retro consoles thanks to its compatibility with other MiSTer FPGA cores. It’s also loaded with outputs, including HDMI, component, composite, VGA, DIN10, and digital audio ports that will make it flexible to use with a variety of gaming setups. Additionally, it will support original controllers and memory cards for the ultimate PlayStation experience.

For players who still have their physical collection of games, there will be an optional dock available for purchase. For now, the company is only taking $5 pre-order deposits on the dock, with a final purchase price being estimated at $40. Anyone who is interested in this option will need to place the order when they purchase a SuperStation, as Retro Remake isn't taking separate orders for the dock.

Retro gamers are eating good with the MiSTer platform, as classic gaming is becoming more accessible thanks to its high compatibility with modern gear. Interested gamers should buy in during the early sales period as it will net them a nice discount: pre-orders for the SuperStation will run you $179.99, while the final retail price looks like it will be $225. Orders will begin to ship out in Q4 of 2025.
