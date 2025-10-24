Amiga A1200 Makes A Glorious Comeback After 30 Years With 25 Classic Games
THEA1200 will be a physically accurate, full-sized recreation of the original A1200, that will include a full-sized keyboard alongside a classic mouse and gamepad for the complete 1992 experience. While it’s being designed to provide a similar look and feel to the original, there will be new features added to make it more suited for the modern world, such as HDMI and USB connections.
THEA1200 will come pre-loaded with 25 games, including classics such as Beneath a Steel Sky, Lure of the Temptress, Ruff ’n’ Tumble, Defender of the Crown I & II, the Turrican trilogy and The Settlers II. A nice bonus that old and new gamers alike will appreciate is the ability to save games in titles that didn’t previously have the functionality. Each game will offer four save slots each.
To complete the ultimate retro package, THEA1200 will come with Workbench as well, which is the desktop environment and graphical user interface and file manager of AmigaOS. Retro Games hasn’t disclosed which version of Workbench will be installed on THEA1200, but it will likely be Workbench 3.0, as this was the version available in 1992.
Pre-orders for THEA1200 will kick off on November 10 and units will begin to make their way to customers in June of next year. Unfortunately, Retro Games hasn’t announced pricing for the device just yet, and likely won’t be known until pre-orders go live. THEC64 originally launched for about $120; we expect THEA1200 to be more expensive, however, considering the larger size and keyboard, and the included gamepad and mouse -- THEC64 only included a simple joystick. THEA1200 will likely require a higher performing emulation platform as well.