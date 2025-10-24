CATEGORIES
home News

Amiga A1200 Makes A Glorious Comeback After 30 Years With 25 Classic Games

by Alan VelascoFriday, October 24, 2025, 01:34 PM EDT
thea1200 amiga 1200 announced hero
These last few years have seen a spate of classic computer hardware recreated with updated features fit for modern displays and gaming. The next device to get this treatment will be the legendary Amiga A1200, which will be brought back to life by Retro Games Ltd as THEA1200. If you recall, Retro Games Ltd did something similar with the successful THEC64, in addition to an array "mini" devices, which include Commodore, Atari, and Spectrum systems.

THEA1200 will be a physically accurate, full-sized recreation of the original A1200, that will include a full-sized keyboard alongside a classic mouse and gamepad for the complete 1992 experience. While it’s being designed to provide a similar look and feel to the original, there will be new features added to make it more suited for the modern world, such as HDMI and USB connections.


THEA1200 will come pre-loaded with 25 games, including classics such as Beneath a Steel Sky, Lure of the Temptress, Ruff ’n’ Tumble, Defender of the Crown I & II, the Turrican trilogy and The Settlers II. A nice bonus that old and new gamers alike will appreciate is the ability to save games in titles that didn’t previously have the functionality. Each game will offer four save slots each.

To complete the ultimate retro package, THEA1200 will come with Workbench as well, which is the desktop environment and graphical user interface and file manager of AmigaOS. Retro Games hasn’t disclosed which version of Workbench will be installed on THEA1200, but it will likely be Workbench 3.0, as this was the version available in 1992.

Pre-orders for THEA1200 will kick off on November 10 and units will begin to make their way to customers in June of next year. Unfortunately, Retro Games hasn’t announced pricing for the device just yet, and likely won’t be known until pre-orders go live. THEC64 originally launched for about $120; we expect THEA1200 to be more expensive, however, considering the larger size and keyboard, and the included gamepad and mouse -- THEC64 only included a simple joystick. THEA1200 will likely require a higher performing emulation platform as well.
Tags:  retro-gaming, amiga 1200
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment