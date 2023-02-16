Save Up To $200 With These Killer OnePlus 11 And 10 Phone Deals, Score Free Earbuds Too
If you're considering a smartphone upgrade, the latest devices from OnePlus should certainly be on your short list. If the impressive performance and build quality aren't enough, we've rounded up some great discounts on OnePlus phones, earbuds, and even bundles to further sweeten the deal.
We recently reviewed the OnePlus 11 5G, pictured above, and talked about it at length on our Two and a Half Geeks livestream. The hardware under the hood is a buffet of power. Behind the 120Hz 6.7-inch 1440x3216 OLED display is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. If you decide to purchase via the OnePlus store, you can get a pretty hefty trade-in value for your old device, six months of Google One storage for Free, and up to 5% extra off for students. Also, if purchased from the OnePlus Store Android App, you can get 20% off a protection plan. That's particularly handy if a "kinetic event" is driving your upgrade, rather than age.
Suppose you feel you don't need all that extra stuff. In that case, you can also decide to pick this one up from Amazon which is offering the 16GB RAM/256GB space model for the same price as the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, plus there is the benefit of Prime delivery if available to you. That price point in both cases is $699.99, trimming $100 off the higher specced model.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is an excellent choice to get your hands on a flagship that's still chock-full of features. Cameras are often a big deal with mobile devices today, and our review points out the excellent photography options for this phone, thanks to OnePlus's partnership with Hasselblad. While the discount on Amazon puts the price tag for the 8GB RAM/128GB Space model at only $586.62 you could get free OnePlus Buds Z2 on the OnePlus Store. If you want the 12GB RAM/256GB model, the discount on the OnePlus Store is higher for that as well, dropping from $869 to just $699 instead of $869.
Left: OnePlus N200 5G - $189.99, Right: OnePlus N20 5G - $249
On the budget end of the spectrum, we have the OnePlus N200 5G and the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. These are also great phones with quite a bit of power behind their super-low price points. Add in a discount and you're definitely getting "greater than the sum of its parts" as we said in our review of the N200. That phone is only $189 on the OnePlus Store, or for faster Prime delivery, you could grab it from Amazon at $189.99. The N20, on the other hand, has a price tag on the OnePlus Store for $249 and a 5% discount for students. Amazon also has the N20 for $249. The N20 brings a little more power and refinement, but we don't think you can go wrong with either option.
Left: OnePlus Nord Buds, Right: OnePlus Buds Z2
A great phone is just one aspect of personal communication and media consumption. Another is hearing your media and talking to people with clarity. So, OnePlus also has both OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Buds Z2 on sale as well.
The Nord Buds are an excellent little budget option that you can grab for only $29 dollars on the OnePlus Store, or an extra 20% off using the Android OnePlus Store App and coupon code STOREAPP20. If you don't mind a slightly higher price tag at $32.50 but want a faster delivery, even as soon as Same-Day with Prime, you could use Amazon.
The Buds Z2 are also eligible for that 20% off using STOREAPP20 on the OnePlus Store App but the sale price on both the OnePlus store and Amazon is $59.99.
Also, if you decide to purchase one of the phones above through the OnePlus Store website, you may be able to tack on some earbuds with your new handset through some discounts on the bundle. Make sure to check out the accessory options during checkout to see which discounts apply.