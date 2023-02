Save Up To $200 With These Killer OnePlus 11 And 10 Phone Deals, Score Free Earbuds Too

If you're considering a smartphone upgrade, the latest devices from OnePlus should certainly be on your short list. If the impressive performance and build quality aren't enough, we've rounded up some great discounts on OnePlus phones, earbuds, and even bundles to further sweeten the deal.We recently reviewed the, pictured above, and talked about it at length on our Two and a Half Geeks livestream . The hardware under the hood is a buffet of power. Behind the 120Hz 6.7-inch 1440x3216 OLED display is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. If you decide to purchase via the OnePlus store , you can get a pretty hefty trade-in value for your old device, six months of Google One storage for Free, and up to 5% extra off for students. Also, if purchased from the OnePlus Store Android App , you can get 20% off a protection plan. That's particularly handy if a "kinetic event" is driving your upgrade, rather than age.Suppose you feel you don't need all that extra stuff. In that case, you can also decide to pick this one upwhich is offering the 16GB RAM/256GB space model for theas the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, plus there is the benefit of Prime delivery if available to you. That price point in both cases is $699.99, trimming $100 off the higher specced model.Going with a prior generation is an excellent way to save money and still get a solid feature set. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- poweredis an excellent choice to get your hands on a flagship that's still chock-full of features. Cameras are often a big deal with mobile devices today, and our review points out the excellent photography options for this phone, thanks to OnePlus's partnership with Hasselblad. While the discount on Amazon puts the price tag for the 8GB RAM/128GB Space model atyou could get free OnePlus Buds Z2 on the. If you want the 12GB RAM/256GB model, the discount on the OnePlus Store is higher for that as well, dropping from $869 to just $699 instead of $869.On the budget end of the spectrum, we have the OnePlus N200 5G and the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. These are also great phones with quite a bit of power behind their super-low price points. Add in a discount and you're definitely getting "greater than the sum of its parts" as we said in our review of the N200 . That phone is only $189 on theor for faster Prime delivery, you could grab it. The N20 , on the other hand, has a price tag on theand a 5% discount for students. Amazon also has the. The N20 brings a little more power and refinement, but we don't think you can go wrong with either option.A great phone is just one aspect of personal communication and media consumption. Another is hearing your media and talking to people with clarity. So, OnePlus also has bothandon sale as well.The Nord Buds are an excellent little budget option that you can grab for only $29 dollars on the, or an extra 20% off using the Android OnePlus Store App and coupon code STOREAPP20. If you don't mind a slightly higherbut want a faster delivery, even as soon as Same-Day with Prime, you couldThe Buds Z2 are also eligible for that 20% off using STOREAPP20 on thebut the sale price on both theandAlso, if you decide to purchase one of the phones above through the OnePlus Store website , you may be able to tack on some earbuds with your new handset through some discounts on the bundle. Make sure to check out the accessory options during checkout to see which discounts apply.