Samsung’s New Wireless Speakers Blend Immersive Audio And Home Design At CES





Hold on a second, Samsung designers were allowed to actually design something? Ahead of the upcoming CES 2026 , the South Korean company has unveiled not just a soundbar, but some very fresh-looking Wi-Fi speakers that combine artistic design and high-fidelity performance (on paper anyway).





Music Studio 7



Undoubtedly the eye-catcher during "The First Look" CES preview event in Las Vegas is the Samsung Music Studio series consisting of a pair of Wi-Fi speakers that look more like a children's museum gravity well vortex than traditional bookshelf units.





Designed in collaboration with the renowned Erwan Bouroullec, the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 models embrace a minimalist dot concept, resembling a fermata. There are two models: the smaller Studio 5 features a four-inch woofer and dual tweeters, while the larger Music Studio 7 steps up the performance with 24-bit/96 kHz support and 3.1.1-channel spatial audio, incorporating top-firing drivers and a super tweeter capable of reaching 35 kHz. Both units leverage AI Dynamic Bass Control, claiming deep, distortion-free lows, but we'll have to see how they perform in the real world before passing judgement.

On the home theater front, Samsung is refreshing its acclaimed HW-Q990D soundbar with the Q990H. This 11.1.4-channel powerhouse introduces Sound Elevation, which is designed to psychoacoustically lift dialogue from the soundbar toward the center of the television screen, ensuring voices feel like they are coming from front-and-center. It also debuts Auto Volume to smooth out jarring loudness jumps between different content types. For those seeking a more affordable setup, there's also the HW-QS90H all-in-one that packs 7.1.2-channels and a built-in Quad Bass Woofer into a single chassis.













Uniting Samsung's new speaker range is Q-Symphony, which allows users to sync up to five different Samsung audio devices (like the Music Studio speakers and Q-Series soundbars) to work in tandem with their Samsung TV as the center channel. The system uses AI to analyze the room's layout, optimizing channel distribution and surround effects. This concept is similar to Sony's S-Center Sync and Hisense's Hi-Concerto, to name a few.





The Music Studio 7 will only be initially available in black and can be used as a standalone speaker. Samsung's statement says that the Music Studio 5 is available in black and white, but some press photos show an attractive blue version as well.



