CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung’s New Wireless Speakers Blend Immersive Audio And Home Design At CES

by Aaron LeongMonday, December 29, 2025, 10:31 AM EDT
hero music studio 5 front
Hold on a second, Samsung designers were allowed to actually design something? Ahead of the upcoming CES 2026, the South Korean company has unveiled not just a soundbar, but some very fresh-looking Wi-Fi speakers that combine artistic design and high-fidelity performance (on paper anyway).

music studio 7 duo1
Music Studio 7

Undoubtedly the eye-catcher during "The First Look" CES preview event in Las Vegas is the Samsung Music Studio series consisting of a pair of Wi-Fi speakers that look more like a children's museum gravity well vortex than traditional bookshelf units.

Designed in collaboration with the renowned Erwan Bouroullec, the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 models embrace a minimalist dot concept, resembling a fermata. There are two models: the smaller Studio 5 features a four-inch woofer and dual tweeters, while the larger Music Studio 7 steps up the performance with 24-bit/96 kHz support and 3.1.1-channel spatial audio, incorporating top-firing drivers and a super tweeter capable of reaching 35 kHz. Both units leverage AI Dynamic Bass Control, claiming deep, distortion-free lows, but we'll have to see how they perform in the real world before passing judgement. 

On the home theater front, Samsung is refreshing its acclaimed HW-Q990D soundbar with the Q990H. This 11.1.4-channel powerhouse introduces Sound Elevation, which is designed to psychoacoustically lift dialogue from the soundbar toward the center of the television screen, ensuring voices feel like they are coming from front-and-center. It also debuts Auto Volume to smooth out jarring loudness jumps between different content types. For those seeking a more affordable setup, there's also the HW-QS90H all-in-one that packs 7.1.2-channels and a built-in Quad Bass Woofer into a single chassis. 

music studio rear1

Uniting Samsung's new speaker range is Q-Symphony, which allows users to sync up to five different Samsung audio devices (like the Music Studio speakers and Q-Series soundbars) to work in tandem with their Samsung TV as the center channel. The system uses AI to analyze the room's layout, optimizing channel distribution and surround effects. This concept is similar to Sony's S-Center Sync and Hisense's Hi-Concerto, to name a few.

The Music Studio 7 will only be initially available in black and can be used as a standalone speaker. Samsung's statement says that the Music Studio 5 is available in black and white, but some press photos show an attractive blue version as well. 

CES 2026 is definitely looking to be a great year for audio and home theater with things like mainstream RGB-miniLED TVs and modular wireless audio like Q-Symphony et al.
Tags:  Samsung, Audio, Speakers, ces2026
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment