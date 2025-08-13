Hisense's 116" RGB-MiniLED TV Is Here To Challenge OLED And It's Already $5,000 Off





Move over OLED, because they're supposedly a new display sheriff in town. Looking to make a splash just in time for a new season of football (go Patriots!), Hisense announced the retail launch of its absolutely mammoth 116-inch UX series RGB-MiniLED TV based on a display technology that it claims "sets a new standard in home entertainment." Hisense has really embraced 100-inch and larger TVs these days.





As far as Hisense is concerned, it's beastly 116-inch RGB-MiniLED trumps both OLED and QLED by "delivering unparalleled color accuracy, breathtaking brightness, and precision beyond" either of those other options, to say nothing of the display's sheer size.





Backing up those claims, at least in part, is the ability to hit up to 8,000 nits of brightness. This has always been an inherent advantage of mini LED backlighting versus OLED and regular LEDs, but Hisense claims its RGB-MiniLED TV goes a step further.













"Unlike traditional systems that rely on white or blue backlights filtered through a quantum dot filter to create color, RGB local dimming technology introduces independent red, green, and blue LEDs that generate pure colors directly at the source. This approach achieves richer reds, deeper greens, and more vibrant blues, delivering an industry-leading 97% of the BT.2020 color space—the widest color gamut ever achieved in a Mini LED display," Hisense says.





That quote is from a CES press release , whereas Hisense is now claiming 95% for its new TV. Either way, it doesn't quite match Samsung's claimed 100% for its new 115-inch micro RGB TV, though as always, we'll have to wait for real-world impressions to see how image quality actually shakes out. That said, both ratings are represent an immensely high color accuracy, at least on paper.





Hisense could have been justified in opting for an 8K resolution, though it decided to stick with 4K for this TV. That's probably just as well, considering it's already not-for-the-faint-of-heart price tag (more on that in a moment). Besides, the industry at large has been frustrating slow to wholeheartedly embrace 4K (particularly sports), let alone 8K.













It also features a native 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. Related, this is a FreeSync Premium Pro TV with NVIDIA G-SYNC support, as well as auto low latency mode (ALLM). And for HDR content, the TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. For smart chores, this is a Google TV with built-in voice support for Google Assistant.





Connectivity options consist of three HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort (USB-C), an Ethernet port, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports (one each), RCA composite video input (mini plug), a digital audio output, and a 3.5mm earphone jack.





What about that price? Swallow your drink before reading further—Hisense has set the MSRP at $29,999, though Best Buy has theon. How can you pass that up? If you bite, be ready to host next year's Super Bowl party.