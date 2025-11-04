Save $1000 On Samsung's HW-Q990D Soundbar In Early Black Friday Deal





We're only a few days into November but it's not too early to jam out to big savings on Black Friday tier discounts. Quite literally - the annual sales frenzy has already begun at Best Buy with deals on a wide assortment items, including a monster discount on a high-end wireless soundbar system with a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung's HW-Q990D/ZA 11.4.4-channel soundbar for $999.99 at Amazon (save $1,000), or an even lower For a limited time, you can scorefor, or an even lower $949.95 at Amazon if you want to try your luck with a marketplace seller. We're more inclined to roll with Best Buy on this one, as the extra $50 is worth the peace of mind that comes with buying from a first-party seller.





Either way, you're getting a fantastic discount on a premium wireless soundbar system. Samsung may be best known for its TVs and Galaxy phones, but it makes great soundbars too. I can say that from experience—I'm currently rocking Samsung's older HW-Q990C.





The HW-Q990D is a newer model that adds HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the mix, so it supports 4K/120Hz passthrough. That's a great perk if you're a gamer, especially if you own multiple consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). The lack of HDMI 2.1 on the soundbar myself is my only real gripe with the HW-Q990C, and that's resolved on this model.





That said, there is actually an even newer model for 2025, the HW-Q990F. However, the only real difference is that Samsung pivoted to a sealed subwoofer design versus the ported subwoofer on the HW-Q990D. Take your pick on which one your prefer, though one thing working in the HW-Q990D subwoofer's favor is that it's a slender design (more rectangle shaped that square shaped), which I find to be a sleeker fit next to my entertainment center (the HW-Q990C's subwoofer is also slender).





This is a wireless soundbar system, meaning there are no wires to run from the satellite speakers to the soundbar or subwoofer. You don have to plug them each into a power outlet, but otherwise, you don't have to worry about cluttering up your living room with cables.





Dolby Atmos works great on this soundbar, and you have access to various audio presets. There's also an active voice amplifier feature that breaks down room noise to optimize onscreen voices. And if you own a compatible Samsung TV, you can take advantage of the Q-Symphony feature that pairs your TV's built-in speakers with the soundbar. I haven't found this to be a game changer, though in my experience, it doesn't downgrade the audio experience either (plus it's entirely optional).

