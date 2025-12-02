Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Huge OLED Display & Beastly Specs





Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is finally official . Built upon Samsung's decade-long investment in foldables, the TriFold is being hailed by the company as the "shape of what's next in mobile innovation," but will shoppers care?









Whether it becomes a market success or not , you can't deny the engineering behind this premium inward-folding design. When fully unfolded, the phone reveals a massive 10.0-inch QXGA+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the largest screen ever on a Galaxy phone, akin to having three 6.5-inch smartphones laid side-by-side.





Making the fold work are two differently sized, dual-rail Armor FlexHinges. These hinges ensure a consistent and reliable fold while allowing the device to achieve an impressively thin profile of just 3.9mm at its thinnest point (unfolded). The structure is further mated to a titanium hinge housing and an Advanced Armor aluminum frame. It's only a matter of time before we see how well all of this holds up to bend and durability tests.









Most owners of foldable phones will tell you that the biggest draw of the form factor lies in multi-window multitasking, where several apps can run simultaneously. The TriFold isn't any different, although this is the first mobile phone to feature standalone Samsung DeX , allowing users to set up a full working environment with access to up to four virtual workspaces, each capable of running five apps simultaneously. This desktop-like capability is further integrated with Galaxy AI, leveraging features like Generative Edit for advanced photo creation and Gemini Live that assists users by processing what they see, say, and do on the large screen. For instance, architects can review blueprints, write proposals, and calculate measurements in a single, multi-window layout while using the AI to get design suggestions.









Under the hood, the device packs a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite , paired with 16GB of RAM, plus a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery setup that supports 45W charging (c'mon already, Samsung).





On the imaging front, there's a 200MP f/1,7 wide angle, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto (the selfie cams on the cover and inner displays are 10 MPsensors). The exterior display is a 6.5-inch 1080p unit (21:9), while the inner display is highlighted by 12 Hz adaptive refresh rate (all the way down to 1Hz) and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.



