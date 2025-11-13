Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Gets A Holiday Launch As Specs & Pricing Leak





Samsung is raring to unleash the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone/tablet sooner than some expected. Sources close to the company indicate that this twice-folding, ultra-premium device is set to debut on December 5. With an expected price tag of approximately $3,000 (around 4.4 million Korean won) to start, the TriFold is less of a product for the masses and more of a technological demonstration, as well as a throw-down squarely aimed at rivals like Huawei.











Some confirmed details:

Final, retail branding: Galaxy Z TriFold.

Displays: 6.5" cover and 10.0" inner

Peak brightness: 2600 and 1600 nits, respectively

Thickness of the leaves varies: 3.9/4.0/4.2mm

Main camera: 200MP

Rated battery capacity: 5437mAh

Powered by SD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2025 A quick look at the launch strategy confirms the device’s exclusive nature (courtesy of The Chosun Daily). Initial sales are tipped to be restricted to Samsung’s domestic market in South Korea and select Asian countries, with highly uncertain chances for immediate availability in the United States or Europe. Furthermore, the report states that the initial shipment is forecast to hover around 20,000 to 30,000 units. This seems to imply that sales volume isn't the goal here, but one of caution (recall the poor-selling S25 Edge and its cancelled successor ) plus a demonstration that Samsung can bring it in terms of delivering an inward-folding trifold to market. When the phone goes live on December 5, we can likewise expect a less grandiose launch compared to typical Galaxy Unpacked events.

Central to the Galaxy Z TriFold's wow factor is obviously the display, whereby the device utilizes a double-folding mechanism, where both the left and right screens fold inward, allowing the handset to transform from a standard 6.5-inch external cover screen into a 10-inch primary display. This tablet-sized screen easily trumps the 8-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , offering a genuine multi-tasking and media-consumption real estate.





Despite incorporating three separate leaves, the phone remains remarkably sleek: when fully unfolded, the TriFold is expected to measure an impressive 4.2mm thin (measuring the thickest leaf), matching the book-style Fold 7. When closed, it measures about 14mm, a respectable dimension for a triple-folder, but expect a more significant bulge when stowed in your pants pocket. The added dimensions do have a plus side though — the TriFold will rock a 5,437mAh battery, the largest capacity seen in any of the company’s foldable devices to date.

Nonetheless, this phone enters a fractured foldable market. According to recent market analysis, Samsung’s share has dwindled to 20% in the first half of the year, falling behind Huawei's formidable 48%, which already has its own Mate XT triple-folder selling like hot cakes





Image credits: The Chosun Daily