Surface Duo Flagship Folding Phone Launch Imminent As Microsoft Preps Swift Android 11 Update





Microsoft is seemingly in a race to get the Surface Duo out the door before Samsung announces its equally intriguing Galaxy Fold 2. Now we're seeing even more evidence that the launch is imminent.

Surface Duo assets have already shown up in Microsoft's Your Phone app according to Zac Bowden. The fact that Microsoft would put this unreleased phone in its production app shows that the wait won't be much longer.

Looks like Your Phone already has the assets to differentiate between normal Android phones and Surface Duo pic.twitter.com/BBnKenOF1E — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 20, 2020

Windows Latest is separately reporting that the Surface Duo, which will launch with Android 10 installed, will get a relatively fast update to Android 11 when that operating system is released later this year. Microsoft has gone all-in with Android for smartphones, so it stands to reason that the company would want to be among the first OEMs to adopt newly released versions to show its commitment to the platform.

The report goes on to add that Microsoft's Edge and Outlook apps for Android will have native dual-screen support for the Surface Duo (as is to be expected).





Microsoft has high hopes for the Surface Duo, and doesn’t want its launch to be overshadowed by the Galaxy Fold 2. The Surface Duo will allegedly launch with 2019-era hardware including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (base), no provisions for a microSD slot, and a relatively small 3,460 mAh battery. Its defining characteristic, however, will be its dual 5.6-inch 1800x1350 AMOLED displays.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to have a Snapdragon 865 SoC, at least 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage (512GB optional), 7.7-inch 120Hz folding primary display, and a 6.23-inch cover display. Most important for a 2020 device, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have 5G support, which is something that won't even be an option with the Surface Duo.

In other words, Microsoft will need to thread the needle not only with respect to timing, but also with pricing given the competition that will be entering the market.