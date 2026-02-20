Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Deal Slashes Price To A Low $424.99 If You're Fast





This is a great week to be in the market for a smartphone, and it doesn't even matter if your preference leans to Android or iPhone. If it's the latter, check out our recent coverage of a big sale on 'Grade-A' refurbished iPhone models spanning the iPhone 16 Pro Max all the way down to the iPhone XR starting at $119.99, complete with a full 1-year warranty. And if it's the former, run, don't walk, to Best Buy's 'deal of the day' featuring Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB Is On Sale For $424.99 (Save $225)









Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (128GB) for a low $424.99 at Best Buy, which is $225 below the MSRP. That gets you the unlocked variant and you can choose between Jet Black, Icy Blue, and Navy colorways. The White model appears out of stock, though you can find it on sale for Right now you can score thefor a low, which is $225 below the MSRP. That gets you the unlocked variant and you can choose between Jet Black, Icy Blue, and Navy colorways. The White model appears out of stock, though you can find it on sale for $449.99 at Amazon





We have not formally reviewed the Galaxy S25 FE (or Fan Edition), but we did spend some hands-on time with it when it was unveiled last September. It features the same premium build quality as other Galaxy devices, just with some relatively tamer specs to hit a friendlier price point.





The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It's powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process and 8GB of RAM.





For taking selfies, it's equipped with a 12-megapixel camera. Around back is a triple-camera array consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera.





It also features a 4,900mAh battery (up from 4,700mAh on its predecessor) and supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13R 256GB Is On Sale For $549.99 (Save $50)









OnePlus 13R (256GB), which is marked down to $549.99 at Best Buy (save $50). If you're not feeling the Galaxy S25 FE and its Exynos chipset, another solid option that's on sale is the, which is marked down to





It's around $125 more, though you do get twice the internal storage at 256GB versus 128GB. It also comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and more memory with 12GB of LPDDR5X. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn't massively faster than the Exynos 2400, it does generally outperform Samsung's silicon in practically every task.





The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch LPTO OLED display with a 2780x1264 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There's a 16MP camera on the front and three rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP telephone lens, and an 8MP ultrawide.



