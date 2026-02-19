Apple iPhone Deals Slash Prices On Grade‑A Refurbs With Full 1‑Year Warranty





Once again, Amazon-owned Woot is hosting a huge sale on Grade-A refurbished Apple iPhone models spanning the iPhone 16 Pro Max all the way down to the iPhone XR, with prices starting at a very low $119.99. In addition, it's also hawking Grade-A refurbished Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen. If you've been wanting to upgrade your phone or watch without paying full retail price, now is the time to pounce.





What about that refurbished designation, though? You'll have to decide for yourself if it makes versus buying brand new, though there are couple of things working in Woot's favor. One is that Woot is an established retailer and not some sketchy fly-by-night outfit. Secondly, the retailer is backing these Grade-A iPhone models with a full 1-year warranty.





"Hey, you there! These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length and have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user's personal information. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity," Woot adds.





If you're fine with the disclaimers, there are some nice deals to be had on Apple's range of iPhones and smartwatches.

Score An Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max For $779.99

iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $779.99 at Woot. That gets you the 256GB model in your choice of Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Natural Titanium colorways. The 512GB model is available for $849.99, though only the Black Titanium colorway is in stock. The top model on offer as part of the sale right now is thestarting at. That gets you the 256GB model in your choice of Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Natural Titanium colorways. The 512GB model is available for $849.99, though only the Black Titanium colorway is in stock.





I currently rock an iPhone 16 Pro Max and have been happy with it, after having squeezed many years out of my previous iPhone XS Max. Apple has since released the iPhone 17 series (as well as the iPhone Air), though the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still a solid, high-end handset.





It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Apple's custom A18 Pro processor (6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, Apple Intelligence support) and 8GB of RAM.





Photos are handled by a 48MP Fusion camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 12MP telephoto shooter on the rear, along with a 12MP camera on the front.





Other notable features include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, emergency SOS (via satellite) support, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, wireless charging support, and up to 33 hours of video playback.

Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen Is $399.99









Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen for $399.99 at Woot, also backed by a 1-year warranty. That's a killer price for a flagship smartwatch that originally launched at $799 in 2023. On the wearables side, you can snag a Grade-A refurbishedfor, also backed by a 1-year warranty. That's a killer price for a flagship smartwatch that originally launched at $799 in 2023.





The same caveat applies, which is that it's since been replaced at the top of Apple's wearable totem pole with the Apple Watch Ultra 3rd Gen released last September, which also launched at $799 (it's on sale for $768 at Amazon ).





Even so, it remains a high-end smartwatch. It's powered by Apple's S9 SiP chip and features up to 36 hours of battery life, or up to 72 hours in low power mode. And as for the display, it can crank to 3,000 nits of brightness.





What separates the Apple Watch Ultra from non-Ultra models is its durability.





"Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for extremes and has been tested for use across the largest range of altitudes for any Apple product, from 500 meters below sea level to explore the lowest valleys, and up to 9,000 meters to ascend the world’s tallest peaks," Apple explains.





You can take it scuba diving (down to 40 meters) and it comes with an Oceanic+ app from Huish Outdoort to see data like depth and elapsed time. And of course the usual array of health sensors are on board, too.





iPhone XR starting at $119.99. There is quite a range of refurbished Apple products on sale beyond the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen. Depending on far back in time you want to go, you can snag an Apple Watch Series 7 for $119.99 and/or an



