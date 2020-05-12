CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, May 12, 2020, 02:30 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite May Strip Some Features To Hit Low $1,100 Price Point

galaxy fold screen
It's been long rumored that Samsung is looking to bring a cheaper version of its original Galaxy Fold to market. While the Galaxy Z Flip launched with a cheaper price tag ($1,379 versus $1,979), it featured a completely different, portrait-oriented form-factor.

Reliable leaker Max Weinbach has some new information on a rumored Galaxy Fold Lite, which would be almost half the price of its predecessor. The device is likely to have a price tag of $1,100, which is nearly $300 less than the Galaxy Z Flip

To get to that price point, Samsung will have to remove a number of features and downgrade a few others compared to the original. Storage capacity is said to be cut in half from 512GB to 256GB, while 5G support will axed. The original Galaxy Fold used a discrete Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which not only adds cost, but takes up space and reduces battery life. Instead, the Galaxy Fold Lite will feature mainstream 4G LTE support.

Galaxy Fold

It's also reported that the Galaxy Fold Lite won't use the Ultra-Thin Glass that's found in the Galaxy Z Flip in yet another move to reduce costs. There's no mention of size or resolution for the primary folding display, but the outer secondary display will be smaller compared to the original.

Given that the Galaxy Fold Lite won't have 5G support, we can seemingly toss aside the inclusion of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Snapdragon 865 must be purchased with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem from Qualcomm, and it's an expensive combination. With that in mind, we could see Samsung going with the legacy Snapdragon 855 SoC to save money.

If Samsung is indeed going to release the Galaxy Fold Lite this year, it will likely be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 sometime in August or September.



Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy fold, galaxy fold lite
Via:  Max Weinbach (via Twitter)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms