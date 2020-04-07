Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumors Point To Larger Display, Lower Price Tag And More





Samsung's Galaxy Fold flagship smartphone officially launched during the Fall of 2019 after a lengthy delay due to problems with its display and hinge mechanism. Despite these setbacks, the Galaxy Fold was still quite a breakthrough device thanks to its flexible display and innovative form-factor.

Samsung then followed that up with the Galaxy Z Flip, which is a portrait-style folding smartphone with a much more palatable price tag ($1,379 versus $1,980). Now, Samsung is rumored to be far along in development of a true successor to the original Galaxy Fold, and it will be appropriately called the Galaxy Fold 2.

According to a report from SamMobile, the Galaxy Fold 2 carries the model number SM-F916, and will be available with base storage of 256GB. There will also be a 512GB SKU, matching the capacity of the original Galaxy Fold. The obvious reason for introducing a less capacious SKU is to help lower the price of entry for Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Other changes expected with the Galaxy Fold 2 include a folding display that increases in size from 7.3 inches to 7.7 inches. One other big change is that the rather awkward notch on the current Galaxy Fold will give way to a more modern Infinity-O style “punch hole” layout for the selfie camera. A rumor earlier this year also brought up the possibility of there being an under-display selfie camera, but we haven’t heard much more on that front in recent weeks. There's also word that the current 4.6-inch cover display will grow as well.

As for the rear camera setup, the Galaxy Fold 2 will likely adopt the same setup as the current Galaxy S20+. And since this will be a flagship device launching in 2020, it will probably have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired up with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

If this report is accurate, the Galaxy Fold 2 will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August.