AMD Ryzen 8000G Desktop Phoenix APU Models And Specs Break Cover









Annotated AMD Phoenix 2 die shot by @BusAlexey on Txitter.



In a bit of a reversal, virtually all Socket AM5 Ryzen processors now include a basic graphics processor. That means that these APUs, which once again have half the L3 cache of the standard desktop CPUs, are a bit of an oddity and likely to be primarily of interest to enthusiasts that want to build a small-form-factor gaming system or a tiny AI box. Depending on the pricing, these APUs could be an excellent value for folks who want to build a light gaming system.





Even Cyberpunk 2077 runs well on Phoenix when it's allowed to draw >50W.