PowerColor Radeon RX 7600 XT Listing At EEC Reveals Multiple VRAM Specs
Boy, we love the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). It's not that we do business in their territory, or anything like that. It's just that every filing made with the group is public, and the details are posted on its website. This frequently gives us a sneak peek into possible upcoming products, although we should note that not everything registered with the EEC actually comes to market.
The latest leak out of EEC filings comes from Powercolor, who has filed a whole pile of graphics card models with the group. It's mostly stuff we knew about: Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT cards. There are some real surprises in the listing, though, such as the inclusion of Radeon RX 7600 XT models—a SKU announced by neither AMD nor Powercolor to date.
Curiously, the Radeon RX 7600 XT seems to come in two different memory capacities: one with 10 GB and one with 12GB. Beyond the obvious implication of having extra video RAM, this also implies that the 12GB card would have superior memory bandwidth, which could have notable effects on performance.
If we follow on from the nomenclature that implies these cards would sit higher in the performance stack compared to the extant Radeon RX 7600, we have to assume that they'll be using highly cut-down Navi 32 processors. Those are the chips that form the basis of the just-released Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT.
Pre-release renders by @_wildc on Twitter. Navi 33 not to scale.
Navi 32 uses a chiplet design with one GCD that has the actual GPU parts, and then multiple MCDs that each provide 16MB of Infinity Cache and a 64-bit GDDR6 memory interface. There are four MCDs on the RX 7800 XT, giving it a 256-bit memory bus, while the RX 7700 XT has three for a 192-bit bus. A 10GB card would require AMD to disable one-half of the interface on a single MCD to give a 160-bit bus, which is something we haven't seen in any extant part so far. On the other hand, a 12GB card would have three full MCDs, same as the RX 7700 XT.
Also notable in this filing is the existence of the Radeon RX 6750 GRE, another part that AMD has not officially announced. These cards have 12GB of video RAM just like the existing RX 6750 XT, so it's not clear what the difference would be from this leak alone. Previous "GRE" cards were largely exclusive to China; however, Yeston said that it would be the "only company in China" making this GPU. It's possible Powercolor will bring the RX 6750 GRE to Western markets.