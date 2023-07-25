CATEGORIES
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition Design And Specs Break Cover

by Aaron KlotzTuesday, July 25, 2023, 05:08 PM EDT
AMD is reportedly releasing a new China-exclusive RX 7900 series graphics card known as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE — Golden Rabbit Edition. The new GPU appears to be a modification of the current RX 7900 XT, but with 25% less memory bandwidth due to a 256-bit memory interface and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Pricing is currently unknown, but reports suggest this model will launch coincedent with a Chinese event later this year.

We first heard about this card last week, but have finally seen actual images of the GRE from @wxnod on Twitter. The card revealed was a Sapphire Nitro+ version of the RX 7900 GRE, outfitted with the exact same triple-fan cooler design and silver-painted shroud as the RX 7900 XT Nitro+. However, some of the card’s characteristics are different, including additional cutouts that have been made to the backplate for increased airflow. It also eliminates one 8-pin power connector, limiting the GRE to a 2x8-pin configuration. Based on the pictures we suspect there might not be a reference model of the RX 7900 GRE, since the Sapphire Nitro+ is the first we’re seeing of the new card, but we’ll have to wait on an official announcement from AMD (assuming one comes) to see if that is true.
The RX 7900 GRE's only major changes are its 256-bit memory interface and 16GB of memory. AMD has disabled a second MCD to create this lower-end 7900 SKU, just as the RX 7900 XT has one MCD disabled relative to the RX 7900 XTX. The new memory changes represent a 25% reduction in bandwidth and 20% reduction in memory capacity from the RX 7900 XT, which boasts a larger 320-bit wide interface and 20GB of memory. The reduction in memory bandwidth will affect overall gaming performance, likely making the 7900 GRE noticeably slower than the 7900 XT. As a result of the memory modifications, power consumption has also been reduced a bit. The RX 7900 GRE reportedly has 300W TDP, versus 315W for its higher-end counterpart.
Sapphire RX 7900 GRE Nitro+ Backplate Photo from @wxnod on Twitter

It will be very interesting to see how the RX 7900 GRE performs in relation to the RX 7900 XT and XTX. The card supposedly features the exact same memory configuration as the upcoming RX 7800, which should give us a glimpse at the 7800's memory capabilities. But sadly, it will be difficult for any of us here in the United States to grab one as the card will be exclusively relegated to China.
