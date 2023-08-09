GPU Filing Reveals What New Radeon RDNA 3 Cards AMD Has In The Pipeline







A newly unearthed regulatory listing shows that AMD graphics card partners are in an advanced stage of new product launch readiness. AIBs like ASRock have prepared their "new enthusiast-class Radeon 7000 series cards," as recently touted by Dr. Lisa Su to investors, and we are seeing likely launch lineups.









Above, you can see that an ASRock representative has already given the EEC advanced notice of shipments of some very interestingly code-named products. These appear to be the AMD Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 class cards we have been waiting for, for a long time.





ASRock's listing features three Radeon RX 7700 XT models and two RX 7800 XT models. Considering the revealed product code names and what we know of the existing ASRock product stack, we have expanded the descriptions:

RX7700XT CL 12GO: ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger 12GB

RX7700XT SL 12GO: ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Steel Legend 12GB

RX7700XT PG 12GO: ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Phantom Gaming 12GB

RX7800XT CL 12GO: ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT Challenger 16GB

RX7800XT SL 12GO: ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT Steel Legend 16GB

In ASRock's product hierarchy, the Challenger series are the typically entry-level products with the fewest frills. Phantom Gaming products offer a range of improvements, like bigger and flashier coolers. Meanwhile, the Steel Legend motherboards usually edge specs forward, with further improved supporting components, but on the GPU side of things Steel Legend products don't look much different except for their silver/white livery. You will note that ASRock doesn't appear to have prepared a Radeon RX 7700 XT or RX 7800 XT for the higher-end Taichi, OC Formula or Aqua families.













At the end of last week, we also saw a rather comprehensive leak of the PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil , which is essential reading for those who can't wait to get their teeth into some more RDNA 3 meat. From that leak, we fully expect the RX 7800 XT to come packing 3,840 Stream Processors, and that the ASRock confirmed EEC listing's 16GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 will be on a 256-bit interface. The best information we have about the RX 7700 XT indicates this card will feature 3,346 SPs and its 12GB of GDDR6 will be on a 192-bit interface. These specs should be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.





Recently, the AMD CEO told investors that they would see the company strengthen its RDNA 3 lineup. Though Dr. Su didn't specifically name the Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 (XT) cards, the absence of these SKUs has caused a persistent yawning chasm in the RDNA 3-powered series for months. Meanwhile, rival Nvidia started at the top of the stack with its current gen consumer GPUs and has steadily worked its way down to the recently released GeForce RTX 4060



