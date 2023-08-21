AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE Is Reportedly Inbound To Punk The GeForce RTX 4060





Rumors are bubbling up that AMD is preparing to launch a new Radeon graphics card using its previous-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture. According to Chinese tech social media site Weibo, during a conversation the Yeston boss purportedly pulled the impending release of a Radeon RX 6750 Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE) out of his hat. No technical details about this new product were shared, but we can assume the Radeon RX 6750 GRE isn't going to be a million miles from the tried and trusted RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT cards.













The key purpose of the new RDNA 2 product is to strike a fatal blow against the NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti . Apparently, the Yeston boss reckons the Radeon RX 6750 GRE will be able to slay the green team's $399 Ada Lovelace graphics card, while priced at RTX 4060 levels ($299).





Pondering upon the possible tech specs of the rumored Radeon RX 6750 GRE, we note that the RX 6750 XT already uses the full quota of Navi 22 silicon Stream Processors (SPs). Thus, it looks like the GRE model could be upgraded with faster clocks or memory to take the fight to the RTX 4060 Ti. The new model might even use silicon like Navi 21 to bump up the SP count, using dies that didn't quite make the grade for RX 6800 (XT) GPUs. Whatever changes at the GPU silicon level, AMD should be sticking with a useful 12GB of VRAM for this model.













In brief, we simply don't have enough information about the Radeon RX 6750 GRE at this time to get a firm grasp on AMD's strategy (plus it's just a rumor for the time being). One thing we could say, though, is that AMD must feel that this GRE model might be a better challenger to NVIDIA's RTX 40 series than its own RDNA 3 architecture RX 7000 series . This new RDNA 2 card seems to have been conjured up just as AMD is about to fill the gaps in its RX 7000 series, but obviously some worthwhile gap in the market must remain to be addressed by the GRE.



