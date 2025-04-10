CATEGORIES
Radeon RX 9060 XT Spotted With A Key Spec Ahead Of RTX 5060 Ti Showdown

by Zak Killian Thursday, April 10, 2025, 04:30 PM EDT
We were roundly impressed when AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series managed credible competition against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series—especially when compared dollar-for-dollar, where the unicorn-priced $549 RX 9070 XT nips at the mythical $999 RTX 5080’s heels. Can AMD do it again with the Radeon RX 9060 series? We'll find that out when the new cards go head to head against NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti in the coming months—or weeks.

Just like last generation's "x60 Ti", the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is expected to come in with both 8GB and 16GB models, and recent leaks have borne that out. Now, a new leak has seeded the idea that the Radeon RX 9060 XT will likewise come in 8GB and 16GB variants. This information originates with the Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA), which is a bit like the United States' Federal Communications Commission, or FCC.

gv r9060xt

It's pretty straightforward: there are two Gigabyte cards listed with the agency: the GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD, and the GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-8GD. It doesn't take a genius to decode the model numbers and see that we're looking at a Radeon RX 9060 XT with 16GB and one with 8GB.

gv n506t
This and above image captured by 포시포시 (@harukaze5719 on Xwitter)

That same leak also includes a huge pile of model numbers for GeForce RTX 5060 Ti cards, too, though, including Eagle, Windforce, Aero, and Aorus models. There are only two cards listed for the Radeon GPUs, which could speak to Gigabyte's confidence in the Radeon RX 9060 XT SKU—or simply a matter-of-fact statement about the historical sell-through rate for Radeon and GeForce GPUs.

So both mid-range GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA will come with 128-bit memory buses and either eight or 16GB of video RAM. The extra memory can really make a difference, as we demonstrated in our reviews of the Intel Arc B580 and B570, where the 10GB and 12GB Arc GPUs readily outpace the 8GB AMD and NVIDIA GPUs in some of our tests.

However, AMD may be at a pretty big disadvantage against NVIDIA in this competition. That's because its graphics cards are expected to use GDDR6 memory just like the Radeon RX 9070 series, while the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is expected to use GDDR7. If that's the case, then we'll see considerably higher memory bandwidth on the RTX cards, comparatively.

chart detern
The 8GB GPUs have the horsepower for Doom Eternal in 4K, but not the VRAM.

That didn't help much at the higher-end because the GPUs are limited by raster performance, but the 128-bit memory bus was a considerable Achilles heel for the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti when trying to game in higher resolutions. The use of GDDR7 memory would dramatically increase the available memory bandwidth to the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, and might allow them to pull away from the Radeon RX 9060 XT in 1440p and 4K gaming.

Obviously, only time will tell and we'll be running benchmarks to find out as soon as we have hardware in hand, so stay tuned to find out if AMD can maintain its status as value kings at the mainstream performance tier.
