CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti And 5070 GPU Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch

by Aaron LeongFriday, November 22, 2024, 10:15 AM EDT
hero rtx5090
A trusted computer benchmarking site has leaked crucial information on pretty much the entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 seires lineup. Of note is how the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti handily trumps the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in CUDA cores and will be quite the spec bump from the GeForce RTX 5070 when they go on sale next year, likely for quite a bit of money.

Taiwanese tech benchmarking site Benchlife was the one that spilled the beans on NVIDIA's upoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, some of which are expected to launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. How many remains to be seen, but here's the alleged release schedule:
  • GeForce RTX 5090: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5090D: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5080: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5070: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5060: TBA
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: TBA
It's worth noting that the lowest tier 5060s will probably arrive later than the rest. Perhaps NVIDIA wants to stagger the budget model away from the proper money-makers? Rumors expect the 5060 to launch sometime in April, but of course that could change.

The site also confirms early reports that the GB203-backed 5070 Ti will draw 300 watts and sport 8,960 CUDA cores. Even the (still pretty awesome) 4070 Ti gets around with 7,680 cores, which means the new card could be quite a handful, in a good way.

The previously rumored 5080D variant is also missing from this list. The last generation 4090D was a China-only product with fewer cores and a lower power draw made for the sole purpose of circumventing China export regulations. Does this mean that even the 5080D doesn't meet the restrictions now?

So far, further leaks have stated that the Blackwell architecture GPU of the RTX 50-series will support DDR7 memory and adopt the PCIe 5.0 specification. Here's the breakdown by model:

CARD GPU  CUDA CORES  GDDR7 (GB)  TGP (Watts) 
 GeForce RTX 5060 TBA  TBA  TBA  TBA 
 GeForce RTX 5060Ti GB205 TBA  TBA   200
 GeForce RTX 5070 GB205-300  6,400 12  250
 GeForce RTX 5070Ti GB203-300  8,960 16 300
 GeForce RTX 5080 GB203-400  10,752 16   400
GeForce RTX 5090  GB202-300  21,760 32  600

While pricing info is still up in the air, you can be sure that the new cards will be no chump change. Thus, it now begs the question: should you wait till next year to buy one of these new beast-mode cards or do you try your chance at scoring a good RTX 40-series device this holiday season.
Tags:  GPU, (NASDAQ:INTC), geforce rtx 5090, geforce-rtx-50-series
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment