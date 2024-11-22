GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti And 5070 GPU Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch
Taiwanese tech benchmarking site Benchlife was the one that spilled the beans on NVIDIA's upoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, some of which are expected to launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. How many remains to be seen, but here's the alleged release schedule:
- GeForce RTX 5090: Q1 2025
- GeForce RTX 5090D: Q1 2025
- GeForce RTX 5080: Q1 2025
- GeForce RTX 5070: Q1 2025
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: Q1 2025
- GeForce RTX 5060: TBA
- GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: TBA
The site also confirms early reports that the GB203-backed 5070 Ti will draw 300 watts and sport 8,960 CUDA cores. Even the (still pretty awesome) 4070 Ti gets around with 7,680 cores, which means the new card could be quite a handful, in a good way.
The previously rumored 5080D variant is also missing from this list. The last generation 4090D was a China-only product with fewer cores and a lower power draw made for the sole purpose of circumventing China export regulations. Does this mean that even the 5080D doesn't meet the restrictions now?
So far, further leaks have stated that the Blackwell architecture GPU of the RTX 50-series will support DDR7 memory and adopt the PCIe 5.0 specification. Here's the breakdown by model:
|CARD
|GPU
|CUDA CORES
|GDDR7 (GB)
|TGP (Watts)
|GeForce RTX 5060
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|GeForce RTX 5060Ti
|GB205
|TBA
|TBA
|200
|GeForce RTX 5070
|GB205-300
|6,400
|12
|250
|GeForce RTX 5070Ti
|GB203-300
|8,960
|16
|300
|GeForce RTX 5080
|GB203-400
|10,752
|16
|400
|GeForce RTX 5090
|GB202-300
|21,760
|32
|600
While pricing info is still up in the air, you can be sure that the new cards will be no chump change. Thus, it now begs the question: should you wait till next year to buy one of these new beast-mode cards or do you try your chance at scoring a good RTX 40-series device this holiday season.