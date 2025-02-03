CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Partner Leaks Launch Timing For GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060 GPUs

by Zak KillianMonday, February 03, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
NVIDIA’s high-end GeForce RTX 50-series cards are already on shelves—or at least, spaces for them are. While supplies seem to be sharply limited, the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 lead the charge for the new Blackwell architecture, while the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are expected to land later this month. NVIDIA has yet to even acknowledge the existence of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti or RTX 5060, and though their arrival seems inevitable, official details are nil.

chaintech slide
Slide leaked by Алексей (@wxnod on Xwitter).

We have at least one clue now, thanks to leaker Алексей (@wxnod on Xwitter). He shared a slide, apparently from a Chaintech presentation, that lays out the full GeForce RTX 50-series launch schedule. According to the image, the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 are set for March, following the already-confirmed RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 in February.

The Taiwanese Chaintech, once known in the US primarily for its motherboards, has been serving as a supplier to the massive Chinese hardware brand Colorful for years now. There's no real reason to doubt the veracity of the slide, but it's a little odd that we haven't seen a single performance leak of the GeForce RTX 5060 series until now if it's actually on the way in March.

eeu filing rtx5060ti icraft
MAXSUN EEU filing spotted by Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter)

Backing that up, another familiar hardware enthusiast, Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter), recently spotted filings for MAXSUN RTX 5060 Ti iCraft GPUs in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. Notably, the filing included both 8GB and 16GB versions, just like the previous-gen RTX 4060 Ti. While EEC filings don’t confirm launch timing, they typically indicate that board partners are gearing up for release.

If the leaks hold true, it may be the case that NVIDIA launches these parts before it has even fulfilled pre-orders on its top-end GPUs. The Green Team could unveil the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 at its GTC event, scheduled for March 17th-21st. That would place the launch in the same window as AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 series, though those cards are expected to compete at a higher performance tier. With the RTX 5070 already starting at $549, all eyes are on NVIDIA’s pricing strategy for its lower-end Blackwell cards.
