Rumor Claims NVIDIA Ada Lovelace AD106 GPU Is PCIe x8 And Performs Like An RTX 3070





Tweeting this morning, the prolific GPU leaker posted that "AD106 is not very strong." He backs that up with a benchmark leak: a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme score of "<7000." That's certainly not a world-beating score like the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 leaks we've seen, but we do have to question his "not very strong" remark.





Data sourced from the 3DMark database.



Alright, sure—by comparison to the rest of the Ada Lovelace family, AD106 looks pretty puny. That's sort of the point, though. Where previous NVIDIA GPU generations have typically gone 102-104-106, we've got the AD103 GPU slotted in near the top-end this time around, and where the Ampere GA103 is fairly rare and only really used for high-end mobile GPUs, it sounds like AD103 might be the basis for the GeForce RTX 4080.











With that in mind, a Time Spy Extreme score of "under 7000" is pretty insane for an "x50"-tier GPU, especially when you compare to the GeForce RTX 3050's puny 2827 average score. Even if the AD106 GPU ends up in the RTX 4060 after all, it's still a nice step up from the RTX 3060's circa-4000 score. If we split the difference and call the AD106's "under 7000" showing as 6500, we're looking at a 61% increase over the RTX 3060—not actually all that far from the 79% gain of the RTX 4090 over the previous generation.



