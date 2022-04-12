NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Throttled To 300 Watts Still Beats A Radeon RX 6900 XT
GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. By limiting the card's power budget to just 300 watts, Igor has discovered that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is actually the most efficient Ampere GPU at that power level, and by a lot.
That's not to say Igor's hard work was for nothing, though. Indeed, some of the results are pretty surprising. For starters, Igor actually had a hard time getting the card to settle down at the lower power limit. He reports that it was unstable until he manually limited the clock rate to 2050 MHz, which is curious. In theory, it should be as simple as setting the lower power limit and clicking "Apply."
The ultimate results are that when limited to 300W, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti used the least power out of his test set, coming in just 1W behind the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Despite that, it performed in the middle of the pack, consistently beating both Radeons as well as the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and 10GB variants in both average FPS and 1% low framerates. It typically came in around 2-3% behind the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, while that card consumed some 409W to do its thing.
Igor's experiment shows that lopping off fully a third of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's power budget only reduces its performance by about 12%. "High-end CPUs and GPUs are essentially overclocked out of the box" isn't really a new revelation, but it's interesting to see just how far the RTX 3090 Ti is pushed above its optimal efficiency curve. The answer, it seems, is "quite far."
It's not a particularly surprising conclusion, for a few reasons. The power delivery system on the card is so overbuilt that it's sure to be the most efficient, and the extreme width of the GPU pipeline on the RTX 3090 Ti means that it can do more with each clock cycle. As clock rate (and the voltage required to sustain it) is one of the primary variables concerning a specific chip's power consumption, being able to do more work with less MHz means better performance, typically with less power.
After he got the card to cooperate, he tested it against itself with the stock power limit, as well as against other relevant GPUs: GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3080 cards, as well as AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT models.
