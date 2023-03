GTA: San Andreas Reimagined In Unreal Engine 5 Looks Stunning In Fan Made Concept Trailer

YouTube Video of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in Unreal Engine Fan Concept





The popular Grand Theft Auto franchise has pushed the envelope and had a massive impact on the open-world genre in the last 26 years, since its release. Not only becuase of its edgy, risque content, but visually as well. Of course, it hasn't always been smooth sailing , but most games in the series looked great and played well. One user felt GTA's visuals could be improved though, and decided to remake some parts of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in Unreal Engine 5.TeaserPlay, the same creator who made their own Grand Theft Auto 6 and Vice City Previews in Unreal Engine 5 , has also graced us with a gorgeous peek into how Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could look with a modern game engine. The video is comprised of a smattering of cinematic cutscenes from the award-winning 2004 title.It's not clear what Unreal Engine 5 specific tech is used within the trailer, though some are relatively easy to spot. Things like real-time ray tracing are evident, as the reflections are realistic beautiful. However, an actual list of UE5 technologies employed in the creation of the trailer wasn't available.While Unreal Engine 5 is an amazing upgrade from its predecessor, even breathing new visual life into long-standing titles like Fortnite , it is unlikely we'll ever see Rockstar make use of it, at least for its Grand Theft Auto Series. Currently, all reports indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6 leverages the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine version 9, also known as RAGE9.That said, the GTA: San Andreas cinematics created in UE5 look breathtaking. Keep in mind, however, this is not a playable version of the game. TeaserPlay makes that abundantly clear in the video description, but it's still great to see some memorable moments recreated in a more visually appealing, modern medium. While we won't see GTA 6 in Unreal Engine, other developers like CD Projekt Red for example, have decided to move away from custom, in-house engines in favor of the UE for future titles