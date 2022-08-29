PSU Manufacturers Can Skirt ATX 3.0 Tolerance Testing By Skipping This Feature





That connector, as regular readers will recall, is also known as "the PCIe 5.0 power connector". It's the 12+4-pin power connector that will likely appear on the upcoming GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA; a version of it without the 4-pin add-on already appears on NVIDIA's extant RTX 3000-series Ampere GPUs





Source: Intel ATX 3.0 specification, via Hardware Busters



Now, elsewhere in the documentation, Intel clearly states that power supplies with rated load over 450 watts must include the 12VHPWR connector. As you can see in the above chart, the spec also provides for power supplies without said connector. What gives, Intel?





What this means in practice is that manufacturers can skip the fancy new PCIe 5.0 connector and thus cheap out on their units' ability to handle transient spikes from power-thirsty graphics cards. These spikes can be quite extreme; various outlets have recorded sub-millisecond spikes of over 800 watts from the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Remember that this is in addition to whatever the rest of your system is drawing.







Probably don't buy it if it doesn't have one of these. But we're not the boss of you.

