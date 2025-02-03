GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 Restock Timing Revealed By Major US And UK Retailers





Whether the result of unprecedented demand, a bot invasion, or a paper launch (as some have surmised), all that really matters right now for gamers in the market for a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5080 GPU is when retailers will have more stock available. The good news is, restocks will happen. The sobering news is it could be weeks or months.





Major retailers from the US and UK markets have offered some insights into the situation. In the US, Newegg posted a press release saying it sold out of its initial inventories of GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 cards "within minutes" due to "overwhelming demand" for NVIDIA's newest generation GPUs.







"The response to the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series has been extraordinary," said Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg. "The overwhelming demand reaffirms the gaming and PC community’s enthusiasm for the very best technology. For our customers who have not yet been able to secure a GPU, we’re committed to working with NVIDIA and our AIB (Add-In Board) partners to ensure future restocks and continued availability."







Tseng went on to say that Newegg is also offering a GPU trade-in program to help take some of the sting out of the cost of a new top-tier GPU. That's at least a better proposition than Newegg's silly lottery game we wrote about last week. If you're interested, you can hit up Newegg's trade-in page for more details.





As for when exactly Newegg expects a restock, the retailer didn't offer any specifics in its press release , and instead suggested hitting up its GeForce RTX 50 series landing page and following the company on social media.

RTX 50 Series Stock Update 31/01/2025



Stock Update

RTX 5090 sold out and pre-orders ceased

RTX 5080 sold out and pre-orders ceased



Due to incredibly high demand and limited stock, all 50 Series cards sold shortly after launch with some pre-orders taken in restricted quantities.… — Overclockers UK (@OverclockersUK) January 31, 2025

Meanwhile, European retailer Overclockers UK echoed Newegg's sentiment saying it too sold out of all available cards not long after launch "due to incredibly high demand and limited stock." However, it offered up some more concrete time frames for when it expects another wave of cards.





According to what it posted on X/Twitter, the ETA for another batch of GeForce RTX 5090 cards is anywhere from 3-16 weeks, while more GeForce RTX 5080 cards are expected to arrive within the next 2-6 weeks. So in other words, those hoping to purchase a GeForce RTX 5090 might end up waiting all the way until the end of May, at least at this particular retailer.





"We have no plans to take pre-orders for any 50 series cards until we have greater clarity on availability and have fulfilled the pre-orders we have taken. For up-to-date information, please sign up with stock notification emails of the product you are interested in via the product page, as well as keep an eye on our Discord server and forums to be the first to hear when more stock lands," Overclockers UK added.





Micro Center's website reads, "We're working hard to restock more NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs, please check back regularly for restocks!" Several days prior to launch, gamers (and probably scalpers) had set up tents outside of at least one MIcro Center location (Tustin, California) and Circling back to the US, a message onwebsite reads, "We're working hard to restock more NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs, please check back regularly for restocks!" Several days prior to launch, gamers (and probably scalpers) had set up tents outside of at least one MIcro Center location (Tustin, California) and camped out in hopes of scoring a card.





Best Buy, the only retailer in the US where you can find a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition model. As we can attest, Amazon, which typically doesn't comment on these sort of things anyway. Then there is the, the only retailer in the US where you can find a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition model. As we can attest, Best Buy sold out of its initial inventories almost immediately as well. Unfortunately, the retailer has not offered any guidance on it expects more cards. Same goes for, which typically doesn't comment on these sort of things anyway.



