GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Breaks Cover With 8GB And 16GB VRAM Models









To be crystal clear, a listing at the EEC website does not necessarily mean a launch is pending or imminent. We've seen some wild GPU models appear in the database in the past. Companies like to cover their bases, just in case.





Be that as it may, the latest listings for a new and so far unannounced GeForce RTX 5060 Ti model are at least plausible, if not likely. NVIDIA kicked of its Blackwell launch in the consumer space with four models spanning the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (which gamers are already camping out for), followed by the GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070.





Compare that with the GeForce RTX 40 series, which includes no less than nine models, including both a GeForce RTX 4060 and a Ti variant.





As spotted by @Olrak29_, a prominent leaker on X/Twitter user, MaxSun has taken to listing a whole bunch of GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and non-Ti models with the EEC. It's a bit of a jumbled mess but by our count, MaxSun has listed 22 different SKUs . That includes 14 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models split evenly between 16GB (like the MS-RTX5060Ti iCraft 16G AIGA) and 8GB (like the MS-RTX5060Ti iCraft 8G AIGA) VRAM configurations, and eight GeForce RTX 5060 models, all with 8GB of VRAM.





It's not unusual for NVIDIA's hardware partners to splash their lineups with multiple SKUs within any given product line. In this case, the listed models indicated both overclocked and stock clocked models with varying custom cooling solutions attached.







Unfortunately, these kinds of EEC listings don't reveal a whole lot in terms of specifications, outside of the possible memory configurations. For context, however, here's how the existing GeForce RTX 50 series models stack up (as well as last-gen GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 models)...