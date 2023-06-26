Possible GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Cooler Spotted In The Wild And It's Monstrous

That is, there are definite leaks of real 600W Ada Lovelace GPUs, and there were even a couple of supposed benchmark leaks that came out for such a card. Of course, in the end, it happened that they were simply test boards built to find the limits of the AD102 silicon. NVIDIA likely wanted to know how far it could push the GeForce RTX 4090 in the quest to have the absolute fastest graphics card on the market in case AMD hit its goals with RDNA 3.





There's been an incredible amount of speculation concerning this cooler and exactly what it is supposed to be. It's a bizarre design—the GPU actually sits parallel to the motherboard, with this enormous cooler resting on top of it like a mezzanine design. Because of the card's orientation, the output cluster is actually horizontal across the four expansion slot backplate, which contains a sizable hole for exhaust.





These new pictures appear to be from the same person as the previous images, although this time around, the cooler is missing the actual GPU. There are telltale signs of this being a test product and not anything intended for actual sale, like the messy construction of the cooler—although it appears to have had a rough life since leaving NVIDIA's labs.





Amusingly, the cooler is labeled "RTX 4090", and it seems likely that at some point, this was intended to be the GeForce RTX 4090 before NVIDIA moved to the more traditional design that was ultimately released. So saying, it's fairly unlikely that this design will ever surface on a shipping product, which means that we aren't likely to see a hypothetical GeForce RTX 4090 Ti or "Titan Ada" come out using this cooler.









We have to expect that if NVIDIA does decide to release such a card as a victory lap this generation, it will definitely come in at no less than $2,000, and maybe as much as $2,500 or even $3,000. Better pull out the plastic for this one.





Photos in this post from @ExperteVallah on Twitter and from MyDrivers.

