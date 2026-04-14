Rockstar Hackers Leak Data Early After GTA 6 Maker Refuses To Pay Ransom

Hacker group ShinyHunters has followed through with its threatened early release of Rockstar's private data in response to the developer not paying its ransom, and as we suspected
, it wasn't a particularly damaging leak. In fact, Rockstar's previous response of, "We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed with a third-party data breach. The incident has no impact on our our organization or our players" now rings even more true. No new information relating to Grand Theft Auto VI
has been released, and in fact all that really seems to be present is some financial data.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games Via Kotaku
Not "financial data" as in banking information or anything, either: just statistics. The statistics that have drawn the most attention, per a post on the GTA Forums
, are those on Red Dead Online
and Grand Theft Auto Online
, including the market share per-platform and weekly revenue per-service. On average, Red Dead Online
makes $507,193 a week...a number far eclipsed by Grand Theft Auto Online
's obscene $9.592,109 average.
Image Credit: GTAForums
There's even some context for Rockstar's lesser focus on PC
here. For Grand Theft Auto Online
, PlayStation 5 makes more than any other platform, and PC is somehow making even less than the base Xbox One.
In some ways this makes sense, since Grand Theft Auto
releases so much more quickly on consoles, but it also shows just how little PC players engage with Rockstar's games outside of single-player modes and mods. PlayStation 5 has an exponential lead in lasting multiplayer engagement, despite how strong base game sales
are across all platforms.