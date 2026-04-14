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Rockstar Hackers Leak Data Early After GTA 6 Maker Refuses To Pay Ransom

by Chris HarperTuesday, April 14, 2026, 03:03 PM EDT
hero gta6 threat2
Hacker group ShinyHunters has followed through with its threatened early release of Rockstar's private data in response to the developer not paying its ransom, and as we suspected, it wasn't a particularly damaging leak. In fact, Rockstar's previous response of, "We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed with a third-party data breach. The incident has no impact on our our organization or our players" now rings even more true. No new information relating to Grand Theft Auto VI has been released, and in fact all that really seems to be present is some financial data.

shinyhunters announces leak
Image Credit: Rockstar Games Via Kotaku

Not "financial data" as in banking information or anything, either: just statistics. The statistics that have drawn the most attention, per a post on the GTA Forums, are those on Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online, including the market share per-platform and weekly revenue per-service. On average, Red Dead Online makes $507,193 a week...a number far eclipsed by Grand Theft Auto Online's obscene $9.592,109 average.

gtaforums platform graorev
Image Credit: GTAForums

There's even some context for Rockstar's lesser focus on PC here. For Grand Theft Auto Online, PlayStation 5 makes more than any other platform, and PC is somehow making even less than the base Xbox One.

In some ways this makes sense, since Grand Theft Auto releases so much more quickly on consoles, but it also shows just how little PC players engage with Rockstar's games outside of single-player modes and mods. PlayStation 5 has an exponential lead in lasting multiplayer engagement, despite how strong base game sales are across all platforms.
Tags:  security, Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, (NASDAQ:TTWO), shinyhunters
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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