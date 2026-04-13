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GTA 6 Dev Rockstar Games Hit With Stolen Data Extortion Deadline

by Chris HarperMonday, April 13, 2026, 02:34 PM EDT
hero gta6 threatened
This week, Rockstar Games made headlines as the latest victims of hacker group ShinyHunters, with its Snowflake data warehouse instance infiltrated via compromised Anodot authentication tokens. ShinyHunters backed its threat with a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired ransom note, insisting that Rockstar "pay or leak" and that this move is "a final warning to reach out by 14 April 2026 before we leak along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way." At first blush, particularly since ShinyHunters shared information of the leak and how it happened prior to Rockstar or Take-Two commenting on it, this marks the third severe leak relating to Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its long-delayed launch. The first was in 2022 and the second in late 2025, if you're keeping track.

shinyhunters rockstar threat
Image Credit: ShinyHunters via TheCyberSecGuru

But is the threatened leak as severe as ShinyHunters threatens? Rockstar's response comment doesn't seem to indicate this to be the case. Rockstar's response, in full, states that "We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players."

While the leaked data has yet to be posted, it does seem somewhat unlikely that a new leak would be particularly damaging to the sales of Grand Theft Auto VI. Short of a fully-playable build, further information on the game would likely double as free advertising. The most threatening part of the leak is probably the "several annoying (digital) problems" that Rockstar will also have to deal with, which could refer to user and employee credentials compromised by the leak. The true scale of the leak is still unclear, though, and perhaps even intentionally exaggerated by ShinyHunters' claims, though the group does have credibility for previous large-scale cyber attacks.

As noted by TheCyberSecGuru in its coverage, this "isn't a story about a firewall failure or a weak password. The entry point was an authentication token sitting inside a third-party analytics tool that a major game studio trusted with broad access to its data. That's where the exposure was, and it's the kind of thing companies still aren't watching closely enough."

That much does seem to be true. What remains to be seen is just how trusting Rockstar Games really was with Anodot and Snowflake, particularly with sensitive data relating to Grand Theft Auto VI or its own users and employees. As formidable as the ShinyHunters group is established to be, Rockstar seems rather nonchalant about the incident so far.
Tags:  Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, leaks, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto 6, shinyhunters
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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