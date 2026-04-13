GTA 6 Dev Rockstar Games Hit With Stolen Data Extortion Deadline
Image Credit: ShinyHunters via TheCyberSecGuru
But is the threatened leak as severe as ShinyHunters threatens? Rockstar's response comment doesn't seem to indicate this to be the case. Rockstar's response, in full, states that "We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players."
While the leaked data has yet to be posted, it does seem somewhat unlikely that a new leak would be particularly damaging to the sales of Grand Theft Auto VI. Short of a fully-playable build, further information on the game would likely double as free advertising. The most threatening part of the leak is probably the "several annoying (digital) problems" that Rockstar will also have to deal with, which could refer to user and employee credentials compromised by the leak. The true scale of the leak is still unclear, though, and perhaps even intentionally exaggerated by ShinyHunters' claims, though the group does have credibility for previous large-scale cyber attacks.
As noted by TheCyberSecGuru in its coverage, this "isn't a story about a firewall failure or a weak password. The entry point was an authentication token sitting inside a third-party analytics tool that a major game studio trusted with broad access to its data. That's where the exposure was, and it's the kind of thing companies still aren't watching closely enough."
That much does seem to be true. What remains to be seen is just how trusting Rockstar Games really was with Anodot and Snowflake, particularly with sensitive data relating to Grand Theft Auto VI or its own users and employees. As formidable as the ShinyHunters group is established to be, Rockstar seems rather nonchalant about the incident so far.