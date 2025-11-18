CATEGORIES
Hoping For GTA 6 To Arrive On PC? Take-Two CEO's Comments Will Excite You

by Chris HarperTuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Speaking in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box segment, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated he believes that the gaming industry is "moving towards PC, and business is moving toward open rather than closed." He goes on to clarify that "If you define console as the property, not the system, then the notion of a very rich game that you engage in for many hours that you play on a big screen—that's never going away."

Earlier this year, Zelnick also stated that PC can account for 40% or more of a Grand Theft Auto game's sales, but considering the continued lack of a PC port announcement, it still seems unlikely that the game will be available on both  consoles and PC at launch. The recent delay may or may not change that outcome, but it's clear to anyone paying attention that Grand Theft Auto VI will receive a PC release—we just don't know when that will happen.


It's not the happiest news, but given that Strauss Zelnick is the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, given that he continues to reaffirm the importance of PC as a gaming platform at every opportunity, and given also that Grand Theft Auto V was ported across three console generations as well as to PC—twice—it's fair to say that it does more-or-less confirm that Grand Theft Auto VI, thought to be the most expensive game development undertaking of all time, will eventually make its way to PCs.

Since PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are architecturally similar to desktop gaming PCs, that should in theory reduce the amount of time it takes for Grand Theft Auto VI to come cross-platform compared to Grand Theft Auto V's original PS360 release, but Red Dead Redemption 2 still took just over a year despite also targeting an x86 platform in the PlayStation 4.

As the barriers between the console and PC spaces continue to blur with Steam Machine and Xbox Ally X, Strauss Zelnick's comments to CNBC seem fairly accurate. If rumors of the next-gen Xbox console more or less being a powerful Windows machine hold true, they're even more telling, and may allow Rockstar to forego the need for a dedicated next-gen Xbox port altogether. Only time will tell, though, and if we're particularly unlucky, a project as ambitious as Grand Theft Auto VI may take longer than Red Dead Redemption 2 to receive a proper port. Based on Zelnick's words, at least, that outcome seems thankfully unlikely.

