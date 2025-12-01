GTA 6 Demo Footage Leaked By Ex-Rockstar Animator And This Time It's Not AI
Here's the deal: veteran character animator Benjamin Chue posted a sizzle reel showcasing his work on Vimeo. Don't get too excited; the short video is 2 minutes and 15 seconds long, and primarily comprises clips from older Rockstar games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3, and Grand Theft Auto V. After all, Chue has been with the company for over 25 years; he worked on Rockstar's port of the original Max Payne game to the PlayStation 2 back in 2001.
Still, the demo reel begins with two short clips of animation that are clearly from GTA VI; not only do they feature characters and settings not present in any other Rockstar work, but they're also overlaid with Tom Petty's "Love is a Long Road," famously used in that first GTA VI trailer. Beyond that, Chue actually labeled the clips explicitly as being from GTA VI in the video description.
Naturally, the video has since been taken down (or at least hidden) from Vimeo; it's not clear it was ever meant to be public in the first place, nor whether Chue had the right to disseminate the GTA VI footage in his sizzle reel. Given that the footage looks like it's in an even less complete state than the major leak in 2022, it seems likely to us that he was allowed to use it. Fortunately, Redditors on /r/GamingLeaksAndRumors archived the clip; you can view it using the link here.
There's not a lot to take away from the clips concerning GTA VI, but if we want to don our YouTube over-analysis hats, we can reason that there will probably be a parody of "micromobility" company Lime's rentable electric bike service in the game, possibly called LOM, and there will likely be a scene in the game where female main character Lucia stands on top of a pickup truck. That's about as far as it goes for this GTA VI leak, but gamers are so thirsty for the next "GTA" that we'll probably have another one to report on before the month's out.