AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Falls To All Time Low Ahead Of RDNA 3 Launch
The red team is readying a launch of some brand-new GPUs based on the fresh-out-the-oven RDNA 3 architecture. There's an event in about two weeks—on November 3rd—to announce the parts, which we expect to be broadly competitive with NVIDIA's latest GPUs, the GeForce RTX 4090 and incoming RTX 4080 (now in just one flavor). The presence of new GPUs doesn't make the extant GPUs any slower, though, and there's a huge pile of unsold product that AMD and NVIDIA would like to move.
If you're in need a new GPU and aren't looking to pay porkbarrel prices, you can find some outstanding deals on current-generation hardware. Foremost among the discounts are reasonably-priced Radeon cards, including the top-end models. Right now, we're looking at the XFX Speedster SWFT 319, which is a Radeon RX 6900 XT card. The reference model released at $999 USD, but you can pick up this gargantuan triple-fan GPU for just $669 at Amazon, or $699 at Best Buy if the Amazon listing is sold out.
In case you're the kind to sneer at AMD's graphics cards, recall that this is a GPU which can compete with the GeForce RTX 3090 in regular games, and hangs tough with the RTX 3080 in ray-tracing. It also has 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard, which is more than you'll find on anything that Mean Green offers short of an RTX 3090.
Thanks to AMD's driver improvements this year, the RX 6900 XT also handles DX11 and OpenGL games very well. Make no mistake; this is a powerful GPU, likely to be surprisingly competitive with the GeForce RTX 4080 when that part launches, and it's available for about half the money that card will cost. Just make sure you have the 850-watt power supply that XFX recommends.
In case XFX isn't your jam, how about this ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D? Same GPU, same GDDR6 memory, and the same price, too. This card comes with a snazzy silver design sporting silver accents and RGB LED lighting, although you'll want to make sure the extra-tall cooler will fit in your case. It's available for the same price from Newegg.
Actually, there are several RX 6900 XT cards around or under $700 available at Newegg. This is a ton of GPU for the price which means these deals aren't likely to last, so you'd better jump on 'em if you want to snag a hot-clocked Radeon card.