Reliability Report Pits Intel Vs AMD CPUs, GPU Brands, Storage: Failure Rates Are Telling





Puget Systems is a well-known system integrator that primarily offers workstation and server machines to businesses. We're fans of Puget around here because the company frequently releases data from both its own internal testing as well as its experiences in the market. Most resellers and integrators don't share this sort of data with the public, so it's fascinating to see Puget's information.

Reliability data on the components is categorized according to component category as well. Puget revealed reliability information for motherboards, processors, memory, graphics cards, system storage, and power supplies, although the motherboard section is quite short. As Puget states, it simply sold too many different motherboard models to have much useful data. The company spotlight the ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II for having over 100 units sold without a single failure, though.







(click to enlarge)

(click to enlarge)

The memory results aren't that surprising; DDR4 memory with ECC is more reliable than DDR4 without, and Registered memory is yet more reliable. Given that Puget primarily serves business customers, the company doesn't ship anything faster than DDR4-3200, a speed which was rather far from pushing the limits of DDR4 SDRAM even in the beginning of 2021.





(click to enlarge)



Enthusiasts should take note of the data point that indicates that NVIDIA's Founders Edition graphics cards had one-third the failures of cards from its board partners. Puget praises the FE models further, saying that their unique cooling design makes them particularly suited to multi-GPU configurations—not particularly useful for gamers anymore, but still quite handy for folks doing crunchy compute work.





(click to enlarge)







(click to enlarge)

