AMD Goes On The Offensive, Claims Its Radeon GPU Drivers Are More Stable Than NVIDIA’s





You'll also encounter a portion of PC gamers who actively avoid AMD graphics cards. We haven't done the research to say what percentage of players this applies to, but it's definitely non-zero, and probably in the double digits. If you own a Radeon and everything's right as rain, you're likely wondering, "why would anyone want to avoid these wonderful GPUs?"





This isn't the order these cards should be in. (From our RX 6750 XT review.)





Of course, we haven't tested the new drivers ourselves, yet; we're waiting on those OpenGL tweaks before we do. Hopefully they're included in the next mainline update (presumably 22.7.1). AMD would like everyone to know how hard it's working on its drivers, though, and it put up a blog post with some talking points to help dispel the idea that its graphics drivers are sub-par.





AMD's focus in the blog post is primarily stability. The company claims that it has "industry-leading" stability, and goes on to say that "99.95% of users experience no crashes when AMD Software is installed." That's almost hard to believe as a statistic for Windows PCs in general, but there it is.







