AMD Releases GPU Driver Update Solely For Radeon RX 7000 Owners To Fix These Bugs

by Zak KillianThursday, December 22, 2022, 02:41 PM EDT
spiderman miles morales
AMD's brand-new Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards are very fast, but just like any new tech, they're not without their problems. AMD says it plans to fix up Navi 31's foibles in the drivers, and the first step toward that path was released today: AMD Adrenalin Software 22.12.2 is exclusively for the Radeon RX 7900 series, and it solves a few serious bugs that the company spotted.

On top of the "fixed issues" list are a couple of snags that have to do with multi-display setups. Unfortunately, that well-known problem where the Navi 31 GPUs are drawing excessive power when idle with high-refresh-rate displays connected hasn't been fixed yet. However, system crashes on mode changes with four monitors connected, as well as display corruption if you use Virtual Super Resolution with multiple displays should both be resolved.

andreas schilling 7900xt driver update tweet

Folks attempting to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales with ray-tracing should find that their problems are solved, and anecdotally, we've also heard that this fixes issues with the original Marvel's Spider-Man game, too. There should also be significant improvements in power consumption during hardware-accelerated video playback, something that Andreas Schilling of HardwareLuxx tested on Twitter. AMD says that further power-efficiency improvements are on the way in future driver releases.

Hopefully some of the other known issues get ironed-out sooner than later. Besides the idle power problem we mentioned above, AMD notes a variety of problems when using "certain" multi-display setups, including bad performance during a combination of gameplay and video playback, as well as crashes and driver timeouts while using Radeon Super Resolution. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End may stutter during the opening, and Valheim may crash in Vulkan mode. AMD suggests switching back to Direct3D.

valheim
Top: Spider-Man Miles Morales, Above: Valheim

Obviously, these drivers aren't applicable to anyone else, but early adopters with Navi 31 GPUs—that means everyone with a Radeon RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX, in case you didn't know—should definitely pick up these drivers. As usual, you can grab them from AMD's site directly.
