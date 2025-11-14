Red Dead Redemption Launches On Netflix & Mobile With Free Upgrades For PS5 And Xbox
Netflix users will be able to enjoy both the standalone campaign and the Undead Nightmare DLC. So once you finish John Marston’s adventures through the Old West as he attempts to reunite with his family, you can switch over to something on the more lighthearted side and bring hell to the zombies that have suddenly appeared. Those who opt to buy it through the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store will also get the complete package.
Console gamers also have some nice upgrades to look forward to. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to play at a smooth 60 frames per second, at up to 4K resolution, and graphics enhancements and HDR support are also coming. The studio says that it’s leveraging the features on the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware to deliver an experience that includes 60 frames per second, HDR, and mouse controls, but only mentions supporting a “high” resolution.
In a consumer friendly move, Rockstar is also providing a free upgrade for those who purchased the port that was released last year on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Users who bought the PS4 and Switch versions will be able to bring their save data to this updated version as well.
The new and improved Red Dead Redemption will become available on December 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, iOS and Android devices. Netflix subscribers will get access on the same day.