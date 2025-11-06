Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Yet Again, But What About A PC Release?





Rockstar Games just confirmed what was probably an eventual inevitability - Grand Theft Auto VI is delayed, again. In a post on X, the developer apologized for pushing back the release by almost 6 months, saying it wants to use the extra time to wrap up work on the game and ensure it debuts with the "level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."





Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

"Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," Rockstar Games stated on X.





"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," the developer added.









While disappointing, it's understandable that Rockstar Games would opt to push back the release rather than rush out a potentially buggy or unpolished title. On a scale of 1-10, anticipation for GTA 6 is somewhere around infinity. The first trailer, released last December, is up to staggering 268 million views (it hit 200 million views in just seven months ) and more than 12 million likes. A second trailer released six months ago and it's generated more than 137 million views and 6.2 million likes.





Those figures only take into account views on YouTube, and only Rockstar's official listings. The views for both trailers is presumably much higher if factoring in other sources, both within and outside YouTube.

What We Know About GTA 6





There are not a ton of details surrounding the next mainline GTA game, though there are some confirmed tidbits (and LOTS of leaks and speculation). The two trailers released so far have focused on protagonists Jason and Lucia, who appear to be in a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship.





Rockstar Games also confirmed that the setting takes place in Vice City, a fictional location based on Miami, Florida, and "beyond." From what we can tell, it's a modern day setting, too, though there are plenty of retro throwback vibes in the trailers (particularly the second one).





"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," Rockstar Games stated in a press release announcing the second trailer.





The biggest question is, when will GTA 6 come out on PC? We're assuming it's a matter of when and not if, as we've seen with past releases. Unfortunately, there's still no official word on a PC launch. The second trailer notes that footage was "captured on PS5." Additionally, Rockstar Games has made references to Xbox Series X|S, so we can assume it will be optimized for the latest generation game consoles.





For context, Grand Theft Auto V released to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2023, then to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 18, 2014. A PC release finally came on April 14, 2015, followed by an enhanced console launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, 2022. The enhanced version follow suit on PC a month later.