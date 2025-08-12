While You Wait For GTA 6, DLSS 4 With Frame Gen Arrives For GTA 5 Enhanced





As its name implies, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is an enhanced version of the mega-popular title with a bunch of visual upgrades for the PC platform, including some exclusive ray tracing features such as ambient occlusion and global illumination. NVIDIA's latest 'Game Ready' GeForce driver adds yet another goodie for PC gamers, that being support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.





"A new update launching today adds support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Frame Generation enabling GeForce RTX 50 series and GeForce RTX 40 series gamers to increase frame rates in Los Santos," NVIDIA states in a blog post.





The Enhanced release already added support for DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex, and for those who care, NVIDIA's 580.97 WHQL driver release piles on even more RTX bells and whistles for another performance boost.





It's pretty remarkable that GTA V has remained relevant for so long. The original title launched to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles in September 2013, and we reviewed the game on Xbox 360 . It expanded to more consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) in November 14, then finally found its way to Windows PCs on April 2015.





The upgraded visuals arrived in a re-release in March 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, followed by an Enhanced edition for PC in March 2025.





Rockstar's multiple iterations underscore the immense popularity of the GTA franchise, which is set to get another installment next year—Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to release on May 26, 2026 , barring any additional delays (it was originally announced for a Fall 2025 launch).









In addition to bringing DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to GTA V, NVIDIA's new driver release also includes Game Ready optimizations for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced update. The Enhanced version launched today, and like GTA V Enhanced, it gains DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support.





"At the launch of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution were available for GeForce RTX gamers, multiplying frame rates by an average of 3X at 4K, max settings. Using DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the gains will be even higher! And thanks to NVIDIA Reflex, PC latency was reduced by up to 57%, making Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II even more responsive when played on a GeForce RTX PC or laptop," NVIDIA states



