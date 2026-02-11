CATEGORIES
Razer's 20th Anniversary Boomslang Mouse For $1,337 Is Already Sold Out

by Paul LillyWednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:17 AM EDT
Side view of Razer's Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition gaming mouse.
Razer shocked many of its fans when it announced pricing for its Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse, limited to just 1,337 serialized collector sets priced at $1,337 each. But despite the wisecracks suggesting Razer was early for an April Fool's Day gag, it's a real product and Razer is the one laughing all the way to bank after the relaunch of an iconic mouse sold out in quick fashion.

How quick, exactly? That's unclear, though it took less than a day. According to a thread on Reddit, the mouse sold out in a mere six minutes. However, that doesn't necessarily align with Razer's activity on X.

At 11:00 a.m. yesterday morning, Razer announced that preorders for the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition had begun. Then at 7:35 p.m. on the same day, Razer confirmed that preorders for the first two regional drops had indeed sold out and that stock was "running out fast," with "one final opportunity" remaining for February 11 (today) at 8:00 a.m. CET. Then came the final update in the wee hours of morning (2:11 a.m.).
"History has been made. The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is now officially sold out on http://Razer.com. The Razer Community showed up strong — let us know in the comments if you managed to secure one," Razer wrote.

Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition gaming mouse on a dock.

Given the extremely limited availability, it's not shocking that it sold out, though the wild card was the extreme pricing. To be fair, it's more of a collector's item than a standard mouse. Each order came not only with the mouse, but also an LED display frame featuring every part of the iconic rodent's design. Razer also included its Mouse Dock Pro accessory, which uses magnetic wireless charging.

"When we designed the Razer Boomslang, we just wanted to get the unfair advantage in gaming, and that single spark helped ignite the entire multi-billion dollar gaming peripherals industry that we know today," said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. "The Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is more than a mouse. It’s a tribute to the community who made this possible and a reaffirmation of our motto that continues to guide everything we do: For Gamers. By Gamers."

Even though it's an expensive showpiece, the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is also a usable rodent with modern updates, including a wireless design, a second-generation Focus Pro 45K sensor, an 8,000Hz wireless polling rate, optical mouse switches rated for 100 million clicks, and of course RGB lighting with an underglow and nine customizable zones.

Doing some quick math, 1,337 units priced at $1,337 each comes out to $1,787,569. Not a bad payday despite the blow back on social media. Congrats to those who scored one, especially if they intend to keep it.

Ebay listings for Razer's Boomslang 20th Annivesary Edition gaming mouse.

Not all owners will actually keep the mouse, of course. As expected, a handful of listings have shown up on eBay, with sellers asking north of $2,000. We even spotted a listing for $4,951.79, plus another $211.54 for shipping from Australia.
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
