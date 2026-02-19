Corsair Drops Limited‑Run PC Cases With Striking Color‑Shift Panels





Corsair is slapping a fresh coat of paint on its popular Frame 4000D chassis for a limited edition run, and what makes the new color schemes so unique in a sea of PC cases is that the color shifts depending on the viewing angle and ambient lighting. There are two options to choose from, both of which are part of a new Frame 4000D Vault Series: Frame 4000 D Vault Series Nova and Frame 4000D Vault Series Galaxy.





The Nova model shifts from blue through teal to purple highlights, whereas the Galaxy variant transitions from pink through green to gray. We have not seen either color-shift model in person, but if the finished products lives up to the renders, these are striking cases.













Compared to the original Frame 4000D, the new color-shift models offer a few other amenities exclusive to the the Value Series.





"Built on the Frame 4000D foundation, both Vault Series models add a curated set of upgrades, including a compact PSU shroud that leaves space for a 120mm fan on the case floor, a full tempered-glass side panel to showcase the build, and an upgraded front-panel I/O," Corsair explains.













That upgraded front I/O now includes three USB-C connectors for easy charging of mobile devices. The yellow port offers up data speeds of up to 20Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2), while the two others support speeds of up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1). Confused by the different USB-C specs? See Microsoft's handy cheat sheet





Other bits found on the front I/O include a 3.5mm audio jack and an ARGB power button with an MX-style green mechanical switch. If that's not to your liking, Corsair says you can swap it for a different mechanical switch.





Other features stick to the Frame 4000D blueprint, such as Corsair's InfiniRail fan mounting system supporting up to 200mm fans in the front and a 140mm fan in the roof, support for dual 360mm liquid cooling radiators (mounting options are found at the front, roof, an side), an anti-sag stabilization arm to support modern graphics cards, and support for a single 3.5-inch HDD or up to two 2.5-inch SSDs.













Each case comes with an individually numbered badge that's riveted to top next to the InifniRail system. Corsair's press release doesn't explicitly state how many cases comprise the limited edition run, though one of the images suggests it's making 1,337.





Before you groan at the old-school reference, we'll take that over Razer's decision to price its Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse at $1,337, which was also limited to 1,337 units. Those mice sold out on the first day , earning Razer a cool $1.78 million and change. Fortunately for fans of the Frame 4000D, Corsair is being far more tempered in its pricing.

Corsair's limited edition Frame 4000D Vault Series Nova and Galaxy now are available now for $139.99 direct from Corsair.