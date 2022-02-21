Restock Alert: How To Score A PS5 Or Xbox Series X Gaming Console At Walmart This Week





Can you believe that we're already into Year 2 of the latest generation game consoles? Be that as it may, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain as elusive as ever, due to a combination of factors (chip shortage, rabid demand, and scalpers, mostly). If you've been trying to get your hands on one, you'll have another shot this week.





There's another restock event headed to Walmart. Restock events are not super rare, but they're not super frequent, either. And as long as these consoles remain in hot demand, these events are noteworthy. That's where having a heads up can tip the odds in your favor, even if just by a little bit. That said, there's a caveat.





As vendors like to do nowadays, they're stashing cutting-edge electronics behind paid membership paywalls . In this case, you have to be a Walmart+ subscriber to participate in the restock event, according to Matt Swider (@mattswider), who turned restock tracking into a career.





A Walmart+ membership runs $12.95 per month or you can pony up for a discounted $98 annual subscription. A free 30-day trial is available, but Swider says the "free trial won't work" for the upcoming restock, you have to be a paying member.

PS5 And Xbox Series X Restock Date And Time

If you want to take your shot at scoring a console during the upcoming restock and are not already a Walmart+ member, head over to the sign-up page and scroll down to the "Start paid membership" button (it's in the Early Access section, as shown above). Note that this bypasses the free 30-day trial, making you eligible to participate in the event.









For your best shot at scoring a console, have your user profile completely filled out, including your payment info. That way when it's time to check out, you can breeze right through, provided Walmart's website doesn't hiccup (which it probably will). We also suggest showing up a little bit early and start refreshing the product page(s) about a minute beforehand.



