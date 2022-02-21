Top TVs For Xbox And PS5 Gamers With Variable Refresh Rate





So you scored yourself a newfangled Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 console (congrats!) or are hopeful you will during the next restock event , and now you're wondering what's the best TV to connect it to. You're absolutely correct to assume that your choice of display matters, at least if you want to take full advantage of your console's capabilities.





The latest generation game consoles are essentially home theater gaming PCs, in that they use similar hardware and support some of the same features. The PS5 and Xbox Series X both support 4K resolution gaming and playback at up to 120Hz, while the Xbox Series S can game at up 1440p at 120Hz.





Another key upgrade is variable refresh rate (VRR) support. The Xbox Series X|S has this now and the PS5 will be getting it with a future firmware update. What this does is match the display's refresh rate to the GPU for continuously smooth gaming. It's one of the features (albeit optional) of the HDMI 2.1 specification. Same goes for auto low latency (ALL), which automatically turns on a TV's reduced latency gaming mode when it detects you're gaming.





What this all boils down to is needing a relatively modern TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity in order to really flex your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, vendors have considerable leeway into what features they bake into their HDMI 2.1 ports, so the presence of HDMI 2.1 connectivity doesn't necessarily mean the TV supports everything you're looking for.





Not to worry, though. We've rounded up a selection of the best TVs with VRR support for your new game console. Let's get started, shall we?

Brightest TVs For Your PS5 Or Xbox Series X|S





As an owner of the Samsung's 85-inch Neo QLED QN90A TV, I can wholeheartedly recommend this series based on hands-on experience. I opted for the QN90A because my living room lets in a lot of light and I wanted something that wouldn't be hard to view on sunny days. After reading and watching (on YouTube) several glowing reviews, I took the plunge and am happy I did.





What makes this TV line so special is the use of mini LEDs. Just as it sounds, mini LED displays user tinier LED to cram more of them into backlighting. This has two advantages—higher brightness and less blooming (potentially). The latter comes by way of finer grain control over lighting up parts of a scene (full array local dimming, or FALD) so there's less spillage.





The one downside is Samsung only offers a single HDMI 2.1 port on the US version (there's a European model that comes with a separate connector box and more ports), while the other three are HDMI 2.0. You'll want to be sure to connector your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to the designated port.





That said, you do get all the goodies of HDMI 2.1, including VRR and ALL, as well as support for 4K at up to 120Hz (native).