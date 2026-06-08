Microsoft's Limited-Edition Xbox Series X25 Brings Back The OG Green Era





It has been nearly 25 years since Microsoft introduced its OG Xbox console, and in celebration of the Xbox brand's silver anniversary, Microsoft is rolling out a limited edition Xbox Series X25 designed in a translucent green chassis. Microsoft's also making available a special edition Xbox Wireless Controller X25 in the same design language.





"Inspired by the look and feel of the original Xbox console, both the console and controller feature a translucent OG Green design, with subtle tributes to the journey we’ve been on together. You’ll also discover a few hidden surprises throughout, as a thank you to the community," Microsoft says.









The limited edition redesigns are welcome tributes that just happen to arrive right as Microsoft is in the midst of trying to reboot the Xbox brand. Previous top leaders Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond exited Microsoft earlier this year, with Asha Sharma stepping in as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, and Matt Booty being named Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, reporting directly to Sharma.





Since taking the lead, Sharma has said a lot of the right things, the biggest message being that she is committed to returning Xbox to its former glory. Under the previous leadership, Xbox somewhat shifted away from its console-first focus and into game streaming, and Sharma has vowed to reverse course , or at least course correct the trajectory of Xbox.













Unfortunately, the timing also coincides with an industry-wide effort to AI all the things. The sudden spike in demand for certain components, namely memory and storage chips, and in turn we've seen prices skyrocket on a range of electronics.





To that end, there is no mention of the Xbox Series X25 's pricing in Microsoft's blog post , only that it will be available in November and feature 1TB of built-in storage. As a point of reference, the MSRP for a regular Xbox Series X (1TB) is $649.99.











