Prime Day SSD Deals Up To 27% Off To Give Your Gaming Handheld A Storage Boost





Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day event is an opportune time to do so. The sea of PC gaming handhelds has seen a rapid expansion since Valve popularized the category with its Steam Deck. Even Microsoft, which is invested in its Xbox consoles, jumped into the fray with a collaborative effort with ASUS. With the soul of a PC, you can upgrade the storage on the most popular handhelds, andis an opportune time to do so.

Choose The Right Size SSD For Your Gaming Handheld

Before we get to the SSD storage deals, it's important to note exactly what kind of SSD your handheld supports. In a desktop PC, a full-size M.2 2280 form factor SSD is the most popular, and for that reason, those types of storage drives typically offer the best bang for the buck (though not always anymore). However, there other M.2 size options.





If you own a Steam Deck or original ASUS ROG Ally, you'll want to look for M.2 2230 form factor SSDs. Likewise, MSI's Claw 8 AI+ ships with an M.2 2230 SSD, but can also accept an M.2 2280 SSD. Crucially, however, it has mounting holes for M.2 2230 so that's really the type of SSD you should be focusing on for that handheld.





Overwhelmed? Just reference this handy cheat-sheet we made...









SSD Deals For Your Gaming Handheld

We found several deals on 2TB M.2 2230 SSDs, including the WD_Black SN770M you see pictured above. That drive. It's basically a physically condensed version of the SN770. It features triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash storage and is rated to deliver speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s (5.15 GB/s).





It's one of the better-priced 2TB models in the M.2 2230 form factor right now, though it's not the only option. Here's a look...

If you own a Lenovo Legion Go, you should be looking at M.2 2242 models. You can also slap one in the Legion Go 2, though that also supports full-size M.2 2280 drives. Anyway, here are a couple 2TB M.2 2242 form factor SSD deals...