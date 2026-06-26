Prime Day Mobile Accessory Deals: Best Bargains For Your Android Or iPhone
Anker 735 65W Charger - $24.69 (38% off)
With as many battery powered devices users have these days it’s never a bad idea to have a few extra chargers, and Anker makes some of the best in the game. The Anker 735 is a 65W Nano II charger sporting three USB ports (2 USB-C and 1 USB A) to provide charging options for newer and older devices. The USB-C ports max out at 65W while the USB A port can hit 22.5W.
If you need an extra port to charge even more devices then the UGREEN Nexode 65W Charger should fit the bill at the same price.
Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank - $26 (35% off)
For the times where you don’t find yourself near a power outlet then a portable battery can come in clutch to give your device an extra bit of juice. This Belkin battery is a svelte 20,000 mAh unit that includes 1 USB-A port that provides 12W of power alongside 2 USB-C ports that can deliver up to 15W. There’s also handy LED light indicators, so you know how much juice it has left.
Another excellent choice, which comes with a built-in USB-C cable, is the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank for $28.48 (38% off).
Apple AirTags 4 Pack - $89 (10% off)
Apple’s second generation of trackers got even better thanks to the inclusion of an upgraded Bluetooth connection that provides further range. It also has Precision Finding, which makes use of Ultra Wideband to show you right on the screen on your iPhone where your misplaced items are and will even work with Apple Watch. It’s louder speaker also ensure users can find items that might be buried in a pile of clothes or hanging out in a bush.
For those who aren’t living in the Apple ecosystem then the Chipolo Tracking Tags are a worthwhile option at $71.20 (20% off).
Anker SoundCore 2 - $29.89 (35% off)
Summer is in full gear and that means it’s time for barbecues, cookouts, beach parties and lounging by the pool while listening to some tunes. The Anker SoundCore 2 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that can provide up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge, is IPX7 waterproof rated and small enough to take anywhere your summer adventures take you.
The JBL Go 4, currently going for $37.95 (24% off), is another option in this price range worth considering.
Beats Studio Buds+ - $89.99 (47% off)
If you’re looking for a solo listening experience then you’ll be well served by this set of headphones, which has been a favorite of gym goers thanks to its sweat resistant design. It also offers two different listening modes, transparency mode and active noise cancelling, depending on how isolated you want to feel. Even Android users will get a decent experience as Apple has worked to make these more compatible with Google’s mobile operating system.
Android fans wanting something more friendly to their platform of choice should look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 3, which are on sale for $94.99 (37% off).